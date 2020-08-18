VA state senator, others charged with felonies for destroying a monument, nearly killing a man

Virginia state senator Louise Lucas, 74, took part in the illegal planning and destruction of monuments with Black Lives Matter in June, and now she will hopefully pay for it. She is charged with two felonies. Several members of Portsmouth, Virginia’s NAACP have also been charged according to WAVY news10 reporter Jason Marks.

Most of the statue was toppled and a man was seriously injured during the violent teardown, the Virginia Pilot reported. State senator Lucas is the one who told protesters they had the right to be there. Lucas is a very powerful state senator.

The man who was seriously injured was nearly killed and now lives with serious brain injury.

According to his GoFundMe account, the father of two, 46-year-old Chris Green, can drink liquids and “is able to feed himself semi-solid foods and is able to drink from a cup independently. Chris is showing emotion by smiling and laughing when appropriate.”

He still cannot walk or talk.

Portsmouth Police Chief Angela Greene says she’s asking all people charged with felonies over damage to the Confederate statue to turn themselves in.

The full list — so far — of those facing charges of conspiracy to commit a felony and injury to a monument in excess of $1,000:

State Sen. L Louise Lucas

James Boyd, Portsmouth NAACP representative

Louie Gibbs, Portsmouth NAACP representative

LaKesha Hicks, Portsmouth NAACP representative

LaKeesha S. “Klu” Atkinson, Portsmouth School Board member

Kimberly Wimbish

Dana Worthington

Amira Bethea

Here’s the list of individuals facing a felony charge of injury to a monument in excess of $1,000:

Brenda Spry, public defender

Alexandra Stephens, public defender

Meredith Cramer, public defender

Brandon Woodard

Hanah Renae Rivera

Raymond J Brothers

TIMING?

Predictably, Blackface Gov. Ralph Northam and other Democrats called the timing suspicious.

“It’s deeply troubling that on the verge of Virginia passing long-overdue police reform, the first Black woman to serve as our Senate Pro Tempore is suddenly facing highly unusual charges,” Northam said on Twitter.

The event took place in June. It was a serious violation of the law.

The timing was set by Lucas and her cohorts. The timing was determined by the investigation which was just completed. Fourteen were named and they are looking for other suspects.

Watch:

Graphic video: Watch the moment a toppled Confederate soldier statue falls on a rioter, injuring him severely. This happened tonight in Portsmouth, Va. All the statues around the monument were beheaded before this accident. #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/yv5j45Fd7j — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) June 11, 2020

CHIEF GREENE READS OFF THE NAMES

She asked state and federal agencies to investigate and they DID NOT!

Here is a video thread for the press conference with the Portsmouth Police Chief announcing charges against Sen. Lucas and other electeds. Worth noting that she says she asked state & federal agencies along with the commonwealth attorney to investigate and they did not do it. 1/4 pic.twitter.com/9TnZbZx1mb — Brandon Jarvis (@Jaaavis) August 17, 2020