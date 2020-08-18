Opening Night of Democrat National Convention Sets Racist Tone

The opening night of the Democrat National Convention set the tone for the week. Unlike the 2016 Democrat Convention, when they forgot to display the American flag, the 2020 Convention started with a reading of the Preamble of the Constitution and the Pledge of Allegiance. Kids sang the National Anthem, followed by an opening prayer.



The moderator for the convention was Mexican-American actress Eva Longoria. The prayer was given by the Rev. Dr. Gabriel Salguero, pastor of the Calvario City Church, a Latino Assembly of God Church in Orlando, Florida, and founder of National Latino Evangelical Coalition.



Then there was a moment of silence for George Floyd, a violent convicted felon who was sentenced to prison four times. Floyd held a gun to the stomach of a pregnant woman while his thug friends terrorized and robbed her. He was so high on drugs when he was arrested that he could barely stand – or breath. He is now the poster child for Black Lives Matter.



PARADE OF PEOPLE WITH SHORT MEMORIES



A parade of people were dragged across the screen blaming President Trump for things that happened during the 8-year Obama administration, like systemic racism. Why wasn’t “systemic racism” addressed when Obama was president for 8 years?



They blamed Trump for the post office funding crisis. The post office has been in the red for years. The post office lost money for six of the ten years from 2001 through 2010 and has lost $69 billion since 2007. That means the post office was in financial trouble for the entire Obama administration.



They led us to believe that the only way people can vote in November is by mail-in ballots, even though absentee ballots have been used successfully since 1864 during the Civil War. Guest speakers threatened seniors that they won’t get their prescription drugs because Trump will shut down the post office.



They blamed President Trump for the economic down-turn, even though he fought the Democrats to open the economy as soon as possible.



Senator Doug Jones (D-AL) talked about the Civil Rights movement and progress made in recent years. He failed to mention that is was Democrat Alabama Governor George Wallace who blocked school integration in 1863 when he literally stood in the schoolhouse door.



All the former Democrat presidential candidates listed all the liberal causes they want Biden to push on the American people. For all the blathering, none of the speakers could list any of Joe Biden’s accomplishments over the last 47 years.



BERNIE SANDERS IS STILL A SOCIALIST



Socialist Bernie Sanders had the audacity to suggest Trump is leading us down the path to authoritarianism. I’m sorry, but isn’t that what Sanders supports through his Socialist agenda? He blamed Trump for the pandemic and economic downturn.



Saunders listed all of his radical Socialist demands that turned off many voters during his campaign. Those plans will drain the American economy and turn us into a Socialist nation. Sanders admitted that he and Biden disagree on how to make the changes Sanders wants.



MICHELLE OBAMA SPEAKS



The evening ended with Michelle Obama. She also blamed Trump for the pandemic and economic downturn. She even blamed Trump for the murders of blacks by other blacks, even though the cities rocked by record murder rates have been run by Democrats for decades. Michelle actually uttered the phrase “peaceful protesters.”



Too bad her husband didn’t do something about the poverty and crime in black communities while he was in office. Things would have been a whole better if her husband had spent more time and effort working patching up racial issues instead of being the Divider in Chief. Instead, he bowed before the Saudi king and paid $1.7 billion in a cash ransom to Iran.



GLARING OMISSIONS



Bernie Sanders blamed Trump for his recent Executive Orders to help unemployed and working Americans. He failed to mention, however, that Trump did it because the Democrats broke off talks on the next stimulus package and left for their fall recess. Democrats went home to their mansions.



The former First Lady talked a lot about how Biden would make America great again because he’s such a nice guy. Totally absent from her comments, and the comments by most other people, was any reference of Biden’s running mate, Kamala Harris, the first woman of color on a major party presidential ticket.



None of the people who spoke at the Convention mentioned the rioting, burning, looting, and violence happening night after night all across America. Neither did anyone reference the epidemic of black-on-black crime in Democrat-led cities.



SNOOZE-FEST FINALLY ENDS



That ended the first night of the 2020 Democrat National Convention. Commentator Rachel Maddow concluded by saying that President Trump is the wrong candidate for the country. So much for unbiased reporting!



The most telling thing of the convention was the fact that Live Chat was disabled during the live-streaming convention. President Trump always allows Live Chat during his rallies.



Meanwhile, back in Minnesota and Wisconsin, Trump held several rallies. Cheering Trump supporters flocked to all the stops the president made yesterday.



The second of four Democrat National Convention events is tonight. Don’t fail to avoid missing it!





Image from: forbes.com