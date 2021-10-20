VA Tech Admins Silence ‘Selfish, Inappropriate, Embarrassing’ Students

















“Over the last several weeks, we have heard too many stories of selfish, inappropriate, and embarrassing student behavior at home football games.”

Virginia Tech students are driving the leftist administrators mad. They are infuriated that they’ve been chanting “F Joe Biden” at games, and they are coming down with the jackboot. they are banning many of their own students from the school games.

The school plans to limit student attendance at football games after “selfish, inappropriate, and embarrassing behavior” by students.

Are you kidding me? They couldn’t have cared less about the abuse of Donald Trump. Now we have an imbecile ruining the country and everyone is being silenced.

Only student season ticket holders and a limited number of student lottery winners will be allowed to go to the home game on Saturday, Oct. 16, and all future home games, WJHL reports.

In addition, the Virginia Tech Police Department urges every student who attends these football games at Lane Stadium to take personal responsibility for a safe and positive fan experience that reflects the best of the Blacksburg community.

The department also shared the following actions that will be taken at home football games moving forward:

Law enforcement officers and security personnel will be deployed in Lane Stadium.

New guidance will be enforced for student gate entry.

Violators of the student code of conduct will face significant consequences and are subject to a ban from Virginia Tech athletic facilities

You can read the letter here. It’s pathetic and they’re hypocrites.

