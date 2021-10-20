J6 Hack Liz Cheney Thinks Presenting a Defense Proves Guilt

















The partisan, Trump-hating House committee investigating the J6 Capitol riot/parade voted unanimously Tuesday to hold former White House aide Steve Bannon in contempt of Congress after the longtime ally of former President Donald Trump defied a subpoena for documents and testimony.

Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney, one of two fake Republicans on the committee, came out with a non-sequitur: “Mr. Bannon’s and Mr. Trump’s privilege arguments do appear to reveal one thing, however: They suggest that President Trump was personally involved in the planning and execution of January 6th. And we will get to the bottom of that.”

How does she come up with that? If they defend themselves, it proves they’re guilty?

Of course, they have to fight this. The entire purpose of this committee is to hurt Republicans up to the 2022 and 2024 elections.

Their case is that Bannon planned the rally and communicated with Trump. How that equates to the small number who rioted out of hundreds of thousands of peaceful protesters is unclear. Most who entered the Capitol ‘paraded.’

The Trump advisors who were subpoenaed are asserting Executive Privilege, and so is Bannon. Bannon is the one with the weakest argument since he wasn’t working in the administration at the time.

WITCH HUNT

This entire committee is a witch hunt looking to tie Donald Trump into the planning of the riot/parade with zero evidence. Merrick Garland and Christopher Wray are corrupt and will arrest and prosecute. Expect a middle-of-the-night raid with CNN reporters snapping pictures. One day, these Beria-style freaks will have people digging their own graves.

While Bannon has said he needs a court order before complying with his subpoena, former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows and former White House and Pentagon aide Kashyap Patel have been negotiating with the committee. It is unclear whether a fourth former White House aide, Dan Scavino, will comply.

The committee has also subpoenaed more than a dozen people who helped plan Trump rallies ahead of the siege, and some of them are already turning over documents and giving testimony.

TRUMP SUES

The vote came a day after Trump sued the committee and the National Archives to fight the release of documents the committee has requested.

Trump’s lawsuit, filed after Biden said he’d allow the documents’ release, states that the panel’s August request was overly broad and a “vexatious, illegal fishing expedition.”

The Biden administration, in clearing the documents for release, said the violent siege of the Capitol more than nine months ago was such an extraordinary circumstance that it merited waiving the privilege that usually protects White House communications.

And what SIEGE? It was a riot and in many cases, people were ushered in by the police and merely paraded around.

Donald Trump issued a statement about it today:

If you want to see a real insurrection, look at Deb Haaland’s group on this link.

Just for laughs, remember this?

