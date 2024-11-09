Vaccinator Bill Gates Wants a Role in the Trump Administration

By
Staff
-
0
3

Lockdown Bill the Vaccinator says he wants to work with the new Trump administration to “build a better future.” I’d rather see him in prison for mass murder or deported to Elba. What say you?

He gave $50 million to Harris, and he congratulated Donald. Let’s ask RFK what he thinks about this.

Here’s an idea of what he might say.

RFK explains how Bill Gates uses the smokescreen of “philanthropy” to accrue vast personal profits.

So, yeah, that’s a ‘NO’, Gates is not welcomed. RFK is going to be in charge of all the healthcare agencies, but nice try, Bill.

I haven’t researched the facts in the next clip but it’s interesting if you want to look into this:


