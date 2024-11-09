Vaccinator Bill Gates Wants a Role in the Trump Administration

Lockdown Bill the Vaccinator says he wants to work with the new Trump administration to “build a better future.” I’d rather see him in prison for mass murder or deported to Elba. What say you?

He gave $50 million to Harris, and he congratulated Donald. Let’s ask RFK what he thinks about this.

Here’s an idea of what he might say.

Speaking in August 2020—before any of it had actually happened—RFK Jr. made these predictions about Fauci, Gates and the Covid vaccine, with REMARKABLE accuracy. "I predict you're going to be seeing Bill Gates and Tony Fauci, week after week, dampening expectations about the… pic.twitter.com/VqvocxxwcE — Wide Awake Media (@wideawake_media) November 9, 2024

RFK explains how Bill Gates uses the smokescreen of “philanthropy” to accrue vast personal profits.

RFK Jr. describes how Bill Gates uses the smokescreen of "philanthropy" to accrue vast personal profits. pic.twitter.com/0GRR6ExiJp — illuminatibot (@iluminatibot) August 30, 2024

RFK, JR – TALKS ABOUT BILL GATES – THIS WILL BLOW YOUR MIND. Why is Gates walking around without any investigation or any kind of consequences for what he has done to people? If what RFK, JR is right – Bill Gates is a criminal. What do you think should happen to Bill Gates? pic.twitter.com/1VZ40QGtzS — BelannF (@BelannF) October 23, 2024

So, yeah, that’s a ‘NO’, Gates is not welcomed. RFK is going to be in charge of all the healthcare agencies, but nice try, Bill.

I haven’t researched the facts in the next clip but it’s interesting if you want to look into this:

Bill Gates is as crooked as they come. https://t.co/ELWgxubW8y — freedom (@fijicool) November 9, 2024