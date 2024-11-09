FEMA Supervisor Orders Workers to Skip Trump Homes Post-Hurricane

Luke Rosiak at Daily Wire reported that one of FEMA’s supervisors told workers not to help Floridians with Trump signs on their homes after Hurricane Milton. Whistleblowers say that relief workers were told it was “best practice” to pass over houses “advertising Trump.”

Florida Governor DeSantis is angry. On Friday, he ordered an investigation into the reports.

Mr. DeSantis wrote on X that he directed the state’s Division of Emergency Management to probe “the federal government’s targeted discrimination of Floridians who support Donald Trump.”

“The blatant weaponization of government by partisan activists in the federal bureaucracy is yet another reason why the Biden-Harris administration is in its final days,” Mr. DeSantis wrote. “New leadership is on the way in DC, and I’m optimistic that these partisan bureaucrats will be fired.”

WORKERS OBJECTED

The workers entered wording into the system: Made no contact with the residents, blaming the directive: “Trump sign, no contact per leadership.”

One worker says it wasn’t what he signed up for.

“I thought we could go help and make a difference. When we got there, we were told to discriminate against people. It’s almost unbelievable to think that somebody in the federal government would think that’s okay.”

The Daily Wire:

A FEMA supervisor told workers in a message to “avoid homes advertising Trump” as they canvassed Lake Placid, Florida to identify residents who could qualify for federal aid, internal messages viewed by The Daily Wire reveal. The supervisor, Marn’i Washington, relayed this message both verbally and in a group chat used by the relief team, multiple government employees told The Daily Wire.

The government employees told The Daily Wire that at least 20 homes with Trump signs or flags were skipped from the end of October and into November due to the guidance, meaning they were not given the opportunity to qualify for FEMA assistance. Images shared with The Daily Wire show that houses were skipped over by the workers, who wrote in the government system messages such as: “Trump sign no entry per leadership.”

“I volunteered to help disaster victims, not discriminate against them,” the employee said. “It didn’t matter if people were black, white, Hispanic, for Trump, for Harris. Everyone deserves the same amount of help.”

A FEMA official told reporter Leif Lemahieu, “We are aware of it, and we are taking action regarding the situation that you’re talking about.”

UPDATE: FEMA confirms this incident, saying it is “deeply disturbed by this employee’s actions,” “horrified that this took place,” and that it has taken “extreme actions to correct this situation.” https://t.co/Y5opCSu59F — Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) November 8, 2024

