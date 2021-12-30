Vaccine Answers from Renowned Dr. Peter McCullough

PETER A. McCULLOUGH, MD, MPH, FACC, FCCP, FAHA, FNKF, FNLA, FCRSA

Prominent North Texas cardiologist, Dr. Peter McCullough has impeccable academic credentials. He’s an internist, cardiologist, epidemiologist, a full professor of medicine at Texas A&M College of Medicine in Dallas. He also has a master’s degree in public health and is known for being one of the top five most-published medical researchers in the United States and is the editor of two medical journals.

He’s not a partisan bureaucrat and works with patients. You can read more about him on this link and this link.

On the Clay and Buck show today (each part below is a little over 7 minutes), he discusses treatments as opposed to vaccines. He explains that the so-called vaccines are gene therapy, and is concerned that the spike proteins stay in the body for about a year and could wind up anywhere in the body.

Actually, a Japanese study found that they break loose and rampage through the body and could end up in the brain and any organ.

He’s not keen on the boosters because that prolongs the length of time the spike proteins are in the body.

At the end of the second clip, he recommends a protocol for treatment.

McCullough also says the vaccines are not FDA approved — it’s not true as we reported.

If you get COVID, go right to the ER and ask for an infusion of monoclonal antibodies in addition to pills and vitamins — after you speak with your doctor.

Listen to the two clips. There is a third short clip of his interview with Joe Rogan that caused quite a reaction on social media:

The Rogan Interview:

