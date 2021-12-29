Woman with Highest Overall Earnings on Jeopardy Is a Man

“Jeopardy!” contestant Amy Schneider has been on an impressive winning streak, earning more money than any female competitor in Jeopardy history. Schneider, a transgender woman, is a biological man.

Larissa Kelly, who previously held the distinction as the woman with the highest all-time winnings, congratulated Schneider on taking the top spot.

“Well, it was fun to hold a Jeopardy record for a few years…but it’s been even more fun to watch @Jeopardamy set new standards for excellence, on the show and off. Congratulations to Amy on becoming the woman with the highest overall earnings in the show’s history!” Kelly tweeted.

Kelly replied: “I hope there will be a long line of such women, but you are certainly setting the bar extremely high for them!”

