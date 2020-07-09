Vancouver police search for driver who left tire marks on rainbow mural, could be a hate crime!

Police in Vancouver are wasting time looking for a driver who left tire marks on a rainbow mural. They are concerned that defacing the mural was a hate crime. Hello, it’s on the crosswalk where cars drive.

On July 7, 2020, at 4:04 pm staff inside the police station heard a loud and sustained tire squealing outside. When officers took a closer look, they discovered that someone had just left tire marks across a portion of the crosswalk, at the intersection of 16th St and Esquimalt Ave.

The suspect vehicle left the area at a high rate of speed and was not located.

“This is very upsetting,” says Cst. Kevin Goodmurphy. “For whatever reason, this person has chosen to leave a gesture of hate on a crosswalk that stands for the exact opposite.”

They have video and several numbers people can call.

