Vancouver police search for driver who left tire marks on rainbow mural, could be a hate crime!

Police in Vancouver are wasting time looking for a driver who left tire marks on a rainbow mural. They are concerned that defacing the mural was a hate crime. Hello, it’s on the crosswalk where cars drive.

On July 7, 2020, at 4:04 pm staff inside the police station heard a loud and sustained tire squealing outside. When officers took a closer look, they discovered that someone had just left tire marks across a portion of the crosswalk, at the intersection of 16th St and Esquimalt Ave.

The suspect vehicle left the area at a high rate of speed and was not located.

“This is very upsetting,” says Cst. Kevin Goodmurphy. “For whatever reason, this person has chosen to leave a gesture of hate on a crosswalk that stands for the exact opposite.”

They have video and several numbers people can call.

Thought you needed a laugh.

Investigators would like to speak with the driver responsible for defacing a recently installed Pride crosswalk at 16th St. and Esquimalt Ave. If you have information, please call 604-925-7300. https://t.co/ywkNR4DMAv pic.twitter.com/ViW0ZxcxYN — West Vancouver PD (@WestVanPolice) July 8, 2020

A week after it was installed, the Pride crosswalk outside @WestVanPolice‘s HQ at 16th/Esquimalt Ave. was damaged by the car seen below. No one has been arrested. The crosswalk hasn’t been repaired yet. If you recognize the car below, tell police. pic.twitter.com/6NRnWoBpHa — Sonia Aslam (@SoniaSAslam) July 8, 2020