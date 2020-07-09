Pelosi embraces the mob tearing down statues

Speaker Pelosi was asked about the tearing down of statues, specifically the Columbus statue in Baltimore’s Little Italy. It was dedicated by her late father. Her response was, “Well, I don’t even have my grandmother’s earrings.”

She was asked if it shouldn’t be done by a commission or the city council, not a mob throwing the statue into the harbor in the middle of the night.

She said, “People will do what they do, they don’t have that pride. I don’t care much about statues.”

It’s not surprising that she embraced the mob who tears them down. They are doing the work of the Democrat Party.

Watch the two clips:

Reporter: “In Baltimore, in Little Italy, the statue of Christopher Columbus was removed or taken down. And I wonder if you have anything to share about that?” Speaker Nancy Pelosi: “Well, I don’t even have my grandmother’s earrings.” pic.twitter.com/ND8G1SDSY3 — The Hill (@thehill) July 9, 2020

Pelosi on mobs tearing down statues: “People will do what they do.” pic.twitter.com/kYJfw7mUUf — Arthur Schwartz (@ArthurSchwartz) July 9, 2020