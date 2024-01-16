Vanguard and BlackRock Will Soon Have $20T & Embrace DEI

BlackRock, Vanguard, and State Street are responsible for ESG, corrupting our capitalist economic system. Financial Post reports that according to Bloomberg, Vanguard and BlackRock will soon control $20 trillion and could own almost everything in the next four years.

BlackRock and Vanguard own controlling shares of basically every company in the US. They also own controlling shares of each other, and, really, they are the same company.

What will the world be like when two asset managers that embrace DEI already have wealth exceeding the US GDP and where almost every hedge fund, government, and retiree is a customer?

By adopting DEI, the most influential people in the world will likely be Marxist corporations, putting us under corporate governance. Market efficiency won’t fare well; you can see how it will work out based on Vanguard’s current actions. They are eliminating white people and embracing anti-American, racist DEI.

Vanguard controls $7 trillion in assets. The new classes of interns are almost exclusively non-White. Employees are given courses on White Fragility and Engaging White Males To Advance DEI. Vanguard is also responsible for ESG. pic.twitter.com/UyIicAfKhN — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) January 16, 2024

Critical Race Theory and its twin DEI are anti-American and anti-white. In 2002, Harvard Magazine gave a sample of where they were headed based on Dr. Bell’s teachings. This is an excerpt:

IN THE INTERESTS of survival, Afro-Americans have always studied whiteness. There is a long tradition among them that the white race is a peculiar sort of social formation, one that depends on its members’ willingness to conform to the institutions and behavior patterns that reproduce it. By the early 1900s…it was becoming commonplace in the academy to speak of race, along with class and gender, as a social construct….

In addition to the notion of race as a social construct, [an old friend, John Garvey, and I] shared another, which we owed to the West Indian Marxist C.L.R. James: that ordinary Americans are drawn by the conditions of their lives in two opposite directions, one that mirrors and reproduces the present society of competition and exploitation, and another that points toward a new society based on freely associated activity. We believed that this internal antagonism played itself out as a civil war within the white mind, between the desire of whites to wall themselves off from black Americans and their desire to overcome the boundaries that kept them apart.

John and I decided that it was time to launch a journal to document that civil war. The result was Race Traitor, whose first issue appeared in the fall of 1992 with the slogan “Treason to whiteness is loyalty to humanity” on its cover. The aim was to chronicle and analyze the making, remaking, and unmaking of whiteness. My book on the Irish was the story of how people for whom whiteness had no meaning learned its rules and adapted their behavior to take advantage of them; Race Traitor was an attempt to run the film backward, to explore how people who had been brought up as white might become unwhite…

Abolishing the White Race (Not the People, Just Everything Representing Them)

The goal of abolishing the white race is, on its face, so desirable that some may find it hard to believe that it could incur any opposition other than from committed white supremacists. Of course, we expected bewilderment from people who still think of race as biology. We frequently get letters accusing us of being “racists,” just like the KKK, and have even been called a “hate group.” …

Our standard response is to draw an analogy with anti-royalism: Opposing monarchy does not mean killing the king; it means getting rid of crowns, thrones, royal titles, etc.

Every group within white America has, at one time or another, advanced its particular and narrowly defined interests at the expense of black people as a race. That applies to labor unionists, ethnic groups, college students, schoolteachers, taxpayers, and white women. Race Traitor will not abandon its focus on whiteness, no matter how vehement the pleas and how virtuously oppressed those doing the pleading. The editors meant it when they replied to a reader, “Make no mistake about it: we intend to keep bashing the dead white males, and the live ones, and the females too until the social construct known as ‘the white race’ is destroyed—not ‘deconstructed’ but destroyed.”

This used to be brushed off as the useless meanderings of academics. It’s the ideology of oppressor and oppressed.

Emphasis mine.

