Expect These Anti-Trump Cabals To Return

NBC admitted there is a deep state of lawmakers, government workers, and special interest groups who are planning how to keep Donald Trump from using the military “in a dictatorial way.” In other words, they are planning a military coup of sorts.

“Donald Trump is sparking fears among those who understand the inner workings of the Pentagon that he would convert the nonpartisan U.S. military into the muscular arm of his political agenda as he makes comments about dictatorship and devalues the checks and balances that underpin the nation’s two-century-old democracy, NBC said.

Biden is steering us into World War III, but they aren’t afraid of him.

The deep state isn’t all we have to worry about. The groups who thwarted him at every turn in the last election will return. Two, in particular, are noteworthy.

The Informal Alliance of Business and Left-Wing Activists

The election of 2020 was corrupt. Mail-in ballots are corrupt, as is ballot harvesting. People not empowered to do so changed election laws at the last minute to favor Joe Biden. Mark Zuckerberg financed Joe Biden’s campaign through a leftist organization to the tune of $650 million. The Hunter laptop was hidden. Cabals were working behind the scenes.

A stunning article in Time Magazine describes a year-long cabal of mostly leftists who banded together to defeat Donald Trump to allegedly ‘save democracy.’ What they mean is ‘save socialism.’ The United States is a Constitutional Republic, not a democracy.

The Cabal

The author Molly Ball said there was “an informal alliance between left-wing activists and business titans” who formed a pact.

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce and AFL-CIO announced it on Election Day. It was allegedly inspired by the “racial-justice protests –in which the forces of labor came together with the forces of capital to keep the peace and oppose Trump’s assault on democracy.”

It was a handshake between labor and business. They waged a secret shadow campaign against Donald Trump.

The Handshake

“Their work touched every aspect of the election. They got states to change voting systems and laws and helped secure hundreds of millions in public and private funding. They fended off voter-suppression lawsuits, recruited armies of poll workers and got millions of people to vote by mail for the first time. They successfully pressured social media companies to take a harder line against disinformation and used data-driven strategies to fight viral smears.

“They executed national public-awareness campaigns that helped Americans understand how the vote count would unfold over days or weeks, preventing Trump’s conspiracy theories and false claims of victory from getting more traction. After Election Day, they monitored every pressure point to ensure that Trump could not overturn the result. “The untold story of the election is the thousands of people of both parties who accomplished the triumph of American democracy at its very foundation,” says Norm Eisen, a prominent lawyer and former Obama Administration official who recruited Republicans and Democrats to the board of the Voter Protection Program.”

It’s likely to return.

The Transition Integrity Project

TIP was an organization of 100 Democrats, and Never Trump Republicans led by law Professor Rosa Brooks, who called for a military coup to get rid of President Trump. They planned a coup d’état.

The Transition Integrity Project, seemingly leading the effort, considered how they could topple the presidency if Donald Trump had won in 2020. Their options went from declaring him unfit, suing him, to sending their gangs onto the streets.

Violence in the Streets

TIP co-founder Rosa Brooks, a Georgetown University Law Professor, has written numerous op-eds summarizing TIP’s 22-page report, which concluded that anything less than a Biden-Harris landslide will spark catastrophe, including “violence in the streets” and a “constitutional impasse.”

It is they who will not accept a Trump victory and expect to fight in the streets. This time around, they have armies of illegal crossers of military age and pro-Hamas and Houthi terrorists to help them.

A Schwartz Senior Fellow at New America, a think tank funded by billionaire George Soros’s Open Society Foundations, Brooks served as a senior adviser at the State Department during the Obama and Clinton administrations.

George Soros and his son Alexander have already stated they will do everything in their power to stop Donald Trump. Expect TIP to return.

.@nataliegwinters: The founder of the so-called non-partisan Transition Integrity Project, Rosa Brooks, has ties to George Soros and she was donating to pro-Biden PACs pic.twitter.com/nF59TK8AvZ — The National Pulse (@TheNatPulse) September 3, 2020

