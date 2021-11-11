Vaxxed Queenslanders to be Rewarded, Unvaxxed to be Punished – Your Future, America!

















When Australia’s Queenslanders reach at least 80% double vaccinated [and they have to keep getting boosters], 16 years and older, the vaccinated people will be REWARDED by almost going back to normal. Unvaccinated Queenslanders will have almost no freedom.

Watch the Premier’s clip at the end. She’s a totalitarian pretending what she is doing is normal.

Read carefully because this is your future, America. Don’t say I didn’t warn you.

Premier Palaszczuk will keep restrictions in place for unvaccinated people once they reach the target of 80% double vaccination.

The Premier believes this will happen by mid-December.

This means that from mid-December unvaccinated people will be UNABLE to:

Visit vulnerable settings, including hospitals, residential aged care, disability care accommodation, and prisons.

Attend hospitality venues such as hotels, pubs, clubs, taverns, bars, restaurants or cafes.

Attend indoor entertainment venues such as nightclubs, live music venues, karaoke bars, concerts, theatres or cinemas.

Attend outdoor entertainment activities such as sporting stadiums or theme parks.

Attend festivals – either indoor or outdoor – such as musical festivals, folk festivals or arts festivals.

Attend Queensland Government owned galleries, museums or libraries.

The Queensland Government states that “these activities are not essential for people to meet their basic needs, but present a considerable risk to contributing to an outbreak in our community when our borders reopen”.

There is an exception for weddings in which the unvaccinated may attend, but then only 20 people can go to the wedding.

Meanwhile the fully vaccinated, who Premier Palaszczuk said, “will be rewarded”, will be allowed to almost live normally. But they will still need to use a “freedom pass” to check-in to venues with the Government describing it as “important to support contact tracing” because “vaccinated people can still carry the virus”.

Fully vaccinated Queenslanders will be rewarded on 17 December or once we reach 80% double dosed ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/6sN91BYM1U — Annastacia Palaszczuk (@AnnastaciaMP) November 9, 2021

Who the hay does this witch think she is?

Caught up with locals in Cherbourg and Murgon to talk about getting vaccinated 💪 Thanks to the people going door-to-door to make sure people are protected. If you haven’t had your vaccine yet, now is the time 🙏 pic.twitter.com/JZVnSP9Wtg — Annastacia Palaszczuk (@AnnastaciaMP) November 10, 2021

