YouTube Will No Longer Allow You to Dislike Their “Creators”

















YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki announced Wednesday that they’re going to remove “dislikes” entirely from public view.

You Vill NOT dislike their propagandists.

They claimed that they want to “better protect our creators from harassment, and reduce dislike attacks.”

“Creators” are the downvoted losers in the failing media, the failing Democrats, and the failing White House who are regularly downvoted.

Nobody asked for this. Downvote attacks on smaller creators? Brah. That isn’t happening. We are doing fine. We just wanted less censorship & political targeting from you guys The only people getting mass downvoted are propaganda pieces that nobody likes & government accounts — ELIJAH (@ElijahSchaffer) November 10, 2021

