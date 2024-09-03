Venezuela Plans to Arrest Maduro’s Opponent! Sound Familiar?

(AP) On Monday, a Venezuelan judge issued an arrest warrant for the opposition’s former presidential candidate Edmundo González as part of a criminal investigation into the results of the highly anticipated July election that both the ruling party and its opponents claim to have won.

The warrant was issued at the request of authorities who accuse González, a former diplomat, of various crimes, including conspiracy, falsifying documents, and usurpation of powers.

The move is the latest escalation of repression against the opposition in the month after election officials declared President Nicolás Maduro had won a third term in office.

This is what Lula did in Brazil and Biden-Harris are trying to do in the US. What are the chances this is a coincidence? Patterns like this don’t just happen.

We also have Attorney General Merrick Garland threatening Americans that we had better not try to overturn the election. Overturning the election is the Democrat’s way of saying don’t question the election. He made certain to brag about the 1500 arrests over J6. Most of the arrests were for trespassing, and the overreaction to the riot was to strike fear in the hearts of opponents.