Venezuela & Uruguay issue travel warnings for US, we’re serious

Whatever will we do without tourism from the hellholes of Venezuela and Uruguay? This isn’t a story from The Onion. The violent crime-ridden nations are worried about their citizens coming to the U.S. in the wake of the mass shootings.

Okay! We can live with that. Tourism won’t suffer, of that we are certain.

From The Daily Beast:

Both Venezuela and Uruguay have issued warnings for residents traveling to the U.S. after mass shootings in Texas and Ohio killed 31 people. Citizens should “take precaution amid the growing indiscriminate violence, specifically hate crimes including racism and discrimination,” Uruguay’s Office of Foreign Ministry wrote in an advisory, adding that special care should be taken to avoid Detroit, Baltimore, and Albuquerque.

Venezuela’s Foreign Ministry issued a similar warning to residents, encouraging them to postpone their trips due to the “inexcusable indiscriminate possession of firearms by the population, encouraged by the federal government.” On the U.S. State Department’s travel advisory list, Venezuela is classified as a “Level 4: Do Not Travel,” while Uruguay has been designated as a “Level 2: Exercise Increased Caution.”

We all know what is going on in the Democratic Socialist hellhole of Venezuela. The people use their currency for toilet paper since it’s worth more that way. They gave up their guns unfortunately and now they can’t fight the tyrants. The only ones armed are Maduro’s forces and street thugs. He armed gangs so they could kill citizens who rebel.

We have had a huge influx of Venezuelans fleeing to the USA, demanding amnesty. Apparently, they didn’t get the memo telling them it’s too dangerous here.

Uruguay has seen a rise in crime rates as drug gangs infiltrate and take over.

The Associated Press reported earlier this year on an “epidemic” of violence in Uruguay, as some analysts characterize events in the small country of 3.5 million.

According to the news agency, homicides in Uruguay increased by 46 percent last year and the record number is higher than most South American nations, with the country seeing a sharp increase in thefts and other property crimes.