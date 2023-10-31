Venezuelan Hookers in New York City During the School Day

According to The Daily Mail, New York City now has a new red light district fueled by the arrival of migrant Venezuelan prostitutes.

It’s due to the hordes of illegal alien Venezuelans. They solicit even during the day while children go to and from school or come out for recess. We’re not getting their best.

They are all over Roosevelt Avenue in Corona, Queens.

Adams said it’s one of the visible signs of the crisis that could destroy the city. At the same time, he protects the illegals over citizens every time Curtis Sliwa tries to stop the influx.

We’re becoming a Third World country with many people who will only bring us down.

We have huge caravans coming into the country in addition to the constant flow of smaller groups. Obama has his fundamental transformation.

This is Irineo Mujica He is the man leading a massive caravan of illegal migrants to the U.S. He admits that this crisis is a coordinated attack on the United States and Biden is allowing it pic.twitter.com/ro7t4Wiz7I — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) October 31, 2023

Large caravan of military-age men from Senegal (97% Muslim) at the U.S. border They all have plans (or orders) for exactly where to go once they are in. How many sleeper cells are among us?pic.twitter.com/gFZRmS7sxp — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) October 30, 2023

