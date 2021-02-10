Vengeful GA prosecutors launch criminal probe into Trump for a phone call









Democrats have no moral bounds and they justify some fairly outrageous behavior with the OrangeManBad mantra. Donald Trump is no longer president and they have their dictator. Still, they are not happy.

Democrats still want to punish him. They are vengeful hatemongers, and they want to make sure no decent candidate runs for office as a Republican again.

The Senate is running a show trial to remove DJT from an office he no longer holds without the constitutional authority to do so. They are literally insane, along with the RINOs who joined up with them.

As if that isn’t enough, Democrat prosecutors in Fulton County, Georgia, launched a criminal investigation into Trump for a phone call to Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger. The call was fine, but they cherry-picked comments he made to try to criminalize an innocent conversation.

If then-president Trump was trying to corrupt the vote, he wouldn’t have done it with slews of people on the line.

The New York Times reports: Prosecutors in Fulton County have initiated a criminal investigation into former President Donald Trump’s attempts to overturn Georgia’s election results, including a phone call he made to Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger in which Trump pressured him to “find” enough votes to help him reverse his loss.

He wanted Raffensperger to find LEGITIMATE votes.

The inquiry makes Georgia the second state after New York where Trump faces a criminal investigation. And it comes in a jurisdiction where potential jurors are unlikely to be hospitable to the former president. Fulton County encompasses Atlanta.

Former prosecutors said Trump’s calls might run afoul of at least three state laws. One is criminal solicitation to commit election fraud, which can be either a felony or a misdemeanor; as a felony, it is punishable by at least a year in prison. There is also a related conspiracy charge, which can be prosecuted either as a misdemeanor or a felony. A third law, a misdemeanor offense, bars “intentional interference” with another person’s “performance of election duties.”

Laventriy Beria had nothing on these awful people.

Democrats have made a mockery of the justice system and law and order. The entire party promotes hate and revenge.

Democrats want to bankrupt DJT and imprison him.

Related