‘Very Catholic” Nancy Demonizes SCOTUS as Justices’ Lives Are Threatened

Speaker Nancy Pelosi, the self-described ‘very Catholic” person, demonized Justices in a letter over the Dobbs ruling. This is as several Justices are in hiding due to death threats.

Justice Kavanaugh recently faced a serious attempt on his life.

It’s not only Justices who are under threat of death, their families are in danger as well. The people threatening them are dangerous anarchist communists.

As this threat grows by the day, Pelosi is accusing the Supreme Court of being an “extremist” court. She accused them of trying to “punish and control the American people”.

In a letter to colleagues, she suggests that women won’t be allowed to travel freely and abortion data women stored in apps will be used in a sinister manner. Pelosi also claims falsely that recognizing abortion as the purview of the states damages the health of women.

“While this extremist Supreme Court works to punish and control the American people, Democrats must continue our fight to expand freedom in America. Doing so is foundational to our oath of office and our fidelity to the Constitution,” she wrote.

She specifically singled out Justice Thomas for her vitriole.

“In his disturbing concurrence, Justice Clarence Thomas confirmed many of our deepest fears about where this decision may lead: taking aim at additional long-standing precedent and cherished privacy rights, from access to contraception and in-vitro fertilization to marriage equality,” Pelosi wrote. “It is still appalling to me that the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court would agree that a Constitutional right does not exist if it was not spelled out explicitly and in public when the 14th Amendment was ratified over 150 years ago.”

Then she falsely claimed the court was stacked by Donald Trump and Mitch McConnell. She and her tribe want control of all branches of government.

Her stated goal in the letter is to eliminate the filibuster to regain women’s rights. Pelosi plans to fundraise on it. Yet, we know the filibuster isn’t going anywhere. Democrats don’t have the votes and won’t.

Someone needs to tell her women still have their rights and the court does not give or take rights away.

JUST IN: Nancy Pelosi issues press release accusing the Supreme Court of being “extremist” and working to “punish and control the American people.” Full Press Release: https://t.co/jvR8GwXCAn pic.twitter.com/eP6XAAIRYz — TheBlaze (@theblaze) June 27, 2022

