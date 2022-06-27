Kamala Admits She’s a Woman, Daughter of a Woman, Granddaughter of a Women

Vice President Kamala Harris admitted the existence of women, not just birthing women or menstruating women, but women. I thought we gave up on the idea of a woman.

While misportraying what the Justices ruled on Dobbs, she said during an interview that “they took a constitutional right that has been recognized for half a century and took it from the women [she said women] of America.”

“That’s shocking,” she exclaimed. Then she dared reference our founding and principles and claimed she thought about it herself as “a woman herself, and the daughter of a woman, and the granddaughter of a woman…”

Is she sure about that? We’ve been told that other genders have babies too, when they’re not aborted of course.

Then she went into some trite convoluted relationship thingy about her granddaughter not knowing about the rights women had.

Kamala is also under the delusion that the Supreme Court gives us our inherent rights and took them away.

Vice Pres. Kamala Harris says she’s “the daughter of a woman, and a granddaughter of a woman.” pic.twitter.com/OrhNV7BX7G — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) June 27, 2022

She even claims to represent all women. And she’s fighting for all of us women to abort our babies. It’s a little demonic but that’s what the Dem Party stands for these days. It’s unclear what she is doing about it but she did get 34,000+ ‘likes’ on the tweet below.

However, a lot of leftists bashed her. They’re angry that the administration hasn’t done enough.

I know there are women out there who are afraid. To those of you who feel alone and scared: I want you to know the President and I are fighting for you and your rights. We are in this fight together. pic.twitter.com/1J54ZY2aYk — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) June 24, 2022

