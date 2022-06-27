Kamala Admits She’s a Woman, Daughter of a Woman, Granddaughter of a Women

By
M Dowling
-
3
34

Vice President Kamala Harris admitted the existence of women, not just birthing women or menstruating women, but women. I thought we gave up on the idea of a woman.

While misportraying what the Justices ruled on Dobbs, she said during an interview that “they took a constitutional right that has been recognized for half a century and took it from the women [she said women] of America.”

“That’s shocking,” she exclaimed. Then she dared reference our founding and principles and claimed she thought about it herself as “a woman herself, and the daughter of a woman, and the granddaughter of a woman…”

Is she sure about that? We’ve been told that other genders have babies too, when they’re not aborted of course.

Then she went into some trite convoluted relationship thingy about her granddaughter not knowing about the rights women had.

Kamala is also under the delusion that the Supreme Court gives us our inherent rights and took them away.

She even claims to represent all women. And she’s fighting for all of us women to abort our babies. It’s a little demonic but that’s what the Dem Party stands for these days. It’s unclear what she is doing about it but she did get 34,000+ ‘likes’ on the tweet below.

However, a lot of leftists bashed her. They’re angry that the administration hasn’t done enough.


3 Comments
Zigmont
Zigmont
2 minutes ago

 “a woman herself, and the daughter of a woman, and the granddaughter of a woman…”…..So Kamala you have a BIOLIGIST degree !!!!!!

0
Reply
Tim Kuehl
Tim Kuehl
59 minutes ago

She conveniently forgot to mention she’s also the great- great-granddaughter of Irishman Hamilton Brown who it was acknowledged by her late father, Donald Harris, that his great grandfather owned several slaves in Jamaica.

0
Reply
Peter B. Prange
Peter B. Prange
1 hour ago

SHOCK VP HARRIS: The Supreme Court ruled that Roe vs Wade tried to create an unconstitutional right. It did not take away! It returned things to constitutional law.
Where, l pray tell, does either the US constitution or in fact any state constitution create the right to murder innocent people.
M. Dowling said “It’s a little demonic.” I would say “Completely demonic!”

0
Reply