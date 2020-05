Watch Joe Biden, fighter of women. “No man has the right to put a hand on a woman,” he says.

Joe is taking the opposite approach from the allegations against Justice Kavanaugh. Now he wants you to believe the man. He has evolved.

Watch:

SUPERCUT! Biden to sexual-assault claimants: I'm your fighter! pic.twitter.com/pAqCiX6ucz — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) May 1, 2020