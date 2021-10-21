Very Strange Information Coming Out on COV & Deaths, Especially If You’re Vaxxed

















More Americans have died from Covid-19 so far in 2021 than in all of 2020, according to Forbes quoting figures from Johns Hopkins. The count is still rising at over 2,000 a day. At the same time, information coming out of the UK and Scotland, in particular, shows that fully vaxxed people are getting sick and dying in higher numbers than unvaxxed.

BIDEN’S DEATH TOLL

As of Wednesday, U.S. localities have reported 353,000 deaths since January 1, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

That surpasses the 352,000 deaths reported in 2020 in the 10 months following the first recorded domestic outbreaks of the disease in March.

Where are the corpses in trucks outside New York City hospitals? Why aren’t the funeral parlors overloaded? What is going on?

THEN THERE’S THIS ADMISSION: THE VACCINE INTERFERES WITH NATURAL IMMUNITY

According to Alex Berenson, the British government admitted today, in its newest vaccine surveillance report, that: “N antibody levels appear to be lower in people who acquire infection following two doses of vaccination.”

So, you have lowered immunity after the vaccination even if you have had the disease. It’s weakening natural immunity?

The report shows elsewhere that vaccinated adults are now being infected at much HIGHER rates than the unvaccinated.

Berenson writes:

What the British are saying is they are now finding the vaccine interferes with your body’s innate ability after infection to produce antibodies against not just the spike protein but other pieces of the virus. Specifically, vaccinated people don’t seem to be producing antibodies to the nucleocapsid protein, the shell of the virus, which are a crucial part of the response in unvaccinated people.

This means vaccinated people will be far more vulnerable to mutations in the spike protein EVEN AFTER THEY HAVE BEEN INFECTED AND RECOVERED ONCE (or more than once, probably).

It also means the virus is likely to select for mutations that go in exactly that direction, because those will essentially give it an enormous vulnerable population to infect. And it probably is still more evidence the vaccines may interfere with the development of robust long-term immunity post-infection.

They are not following the science.

There are also some very strange figures coming out of Scotland.

The latest official Public Health Scotland data shows that the fully vaccinated accounted for 83% of Covid-19 deaths in the past four weeks, while also accounting for 72% of Covid-19 hospitalizations and 56% of alleged Covid-19 cases from September 18th through to October 15th.

The Covid-19 Statistical Report is a weekly report on Covid-19 data published by Public Health Scotland, and the latest update published October 20th confirms that things are getting worse for the fully vaccinated population by the week while things improve for the not-vaccinated population.

The total number of alleged Covid-19 by vaccination status between September 11th and October 8th, 2021 as confirmed by the PHS report were as follows:

Not-vaccinated population = 96 deaths

Partly vaccinated population = 16 deaths

Fully vaccinated population = 436 deaths

England shows similar figures.

Now we have the booster and it has the same success rate as the original shots — 95.6%. In other words, if you take the vaccine, prepare to take boosters for the rest of your life. The injections will continue until mortality improves.

It probably doesn’t hurt that Pfizer pours money into some news shows.

I saw someone share this on Instagram yesterday, I don’t know if Pfizer sponsors all those news shows, but this clearly edited video uses the same narrator https://t.co/JvvY9HYh8N — Eric Lauzin (@Lauzin) October 20, 2021

Like this: Like Loading...

Related















