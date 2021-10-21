Someone’s Trying to Kill Rep. Gaetz but the DoJ Won’t Arrest Him

















Rep. Matt Gaetz let loose on Merrick Garland today. The reason is the Department of Justice refused to arrest a man who traveled to DC in order to kill him (Gaetz). If you go through Twitter all you will see is leftists spreading hate against Rep. Gaetz and other Republicans. There is no Democrat who cares that someone is trying to kill Rep. Gaetz.

“I thank the gentleman for yielding because I think someone may be trying to kill me. And if they are successful, I would like my constituents and my family to know who stopped their arrest,” Gaetz began.

“Madam Speaker, on October 8, 2021, a Twitter handle, styled, CIA Bob is at your door, tweeted to @RepMattGaetz, ‘Looky here, pal. I lived in Portland. Portland has ordered a hit on you. I accepted the contract. Have a good day.’

“Following this tweet, this individual traveled to Washington, D.C., and the Capitol Police recommended his arrest. That’s information that was just shared with me by the investigations and threat assessment section of the Protective Services Bureau, and specifically, George [last name], and George shared with me that the Capitol Police recommended the arrest of this individual and that the Department of Justice refused to do so, declined to do so,” he continued.”

I guess the DoJ wants him killed.

Watch:

BREAKING: A man traveled across the country with the explicit goal of killing me in Washington, D.C. Capitol Police recommended arrest. They were blocked by DOJ. https://t.co/4nxMzJVycZ pic.twitter.com/ZejSezYHOC — Rep. Matt Gaetz (@RepMattGaetz) October 20, 2021

