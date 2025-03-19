Very Suspect! Many of the JFK Files Were Not Released

By
M Dowling
-
1
22

New York NY/USA-November 6, 2013 A 1960’s era newsstand, complete with 1963 newspapers and magazines for the National Geographic Channel’s program “Killing Kennedy”

According to the Mary Ferrell Foundation, the DoJ did NOT release all of the JFK files. They left thousands of documents out.

The Foundation’s Vice President Jefferson Morley wrote: “These long-secret records shed new light on JFK’s mistrust of the CIA, the Castro assassination plots, the surveillance of Oswald in Mexico City, and CIA propaganda operations involving Oswald. The release does not include two thirds of the promised files nor any of 500-plus IRS records, nor any of the 2,400 recently discovered FBI files. Nonetheless, this is most positive news on the declassification of JFK files since the 1990s.”

We are missing a lot of records. Mr. Morley describes it as a good start. When will we receive the remainder?

This is very suspicious.

One of the failings is the government did not make the files searchable. The Mary Ferrell Foundation will rectify that in the coming days using this link.


Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter

PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
1 Comment
Most Voted
Newest Oldest
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz