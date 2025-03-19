Very Suspect! Many of the JFK Files Were Not Released

According to the Mary Ferrell Foundation, the DoJ did NOT release all of the JFK files. They left thousands of documents out.

The Foundation’s Vice President Jefferson Morley wrote: “These long-secret records shed new light on JFK’s mistrust of the CIA, the Castro assassination plots, the surveillance of Oswald in Mexico City, and CIA propaganda operations involving Oswald. The release does not include two thirds of the promised files nor any of 500-plus IRS records, nor any of the 2,400 recently discovered FBI files. Nonetheless, this is most positive news on the declassification of JFK files since the 1990s.”

We are missing a lot of records. Mr. Morley describes it as a good start. When will we receive the remainder?

This is very suspicious.

Here’s the statement of the Mary Ferrell Foundation from me, the vice president of the foundation, about today’s file release.#JFKFilesRelease #JFKRecords @InfoMferrell “The first JFK files release of 2025 is an encouraging start. We now have complete versions of approximately… pic.twitter.com/Ptq4qf1a1D — Jefferson Morley (@jeffersonmorley) March 19, 2025

One of the failings is the government did not make the files searchable. The Mary Ferrell Foundation will rectify that in the coming days using this link.

