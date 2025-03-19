DOGE Enters US Institute of Peace with Law Enforcement

The Trump administration fired most of the board of the U.S. Institute of Peace, an NGO, and sent its new leader to the Washington headquarters of the independent organization on Monday.

According to a document obtained by The Associated Press, the remaining three members of the group’s board—Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and National Defense University President Peter Garvin—fired President and CEO George Moose on Friday.

President Donald Trump signed an executive order last month targeting the organization created by Congress over 40 years ago and others for reductions.

Current USIP employees said staffers from Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency entered the building despite protests that the institute is not part of the executive branch. USIP called the police, whose vehicles were outside the building Monday evening.

It is a sinister, rogue agency formed by Congress and funded by US taxpayers.

Anarchist protest toolkits “created and used” by “Beautiful Trouble” and cohorts, including Lisa Fithian, “a lifelong advocate for violent protests, abolishing the police, dismantling the state [and who] guided Columbia University students to break into its building,” were shared on USIP’s website as models for “change” and “peace.”

Fithian was involved in the Columbia University Hamas riots.

So, according to this must-read thread below:

The Peace Institute, a sinister US government agency that was just raided by DOGE and the FBI, was in cahoots with radical activists who have instigated recent campus uprisings. Anarchist protest toolkits “created and used” by… https://t.co/WuFffe4maH pic.twitter.com/HA0YMwXosi — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) March 18, 2025

Fired President Moose said the organization had been speaking with DOGE since last month, trying to explain its independent status. Speaking of Trump, he said, “I can’t imagine how our work could align more perfectly with the goals that he has outlined: keeping us out of foreign wars, resolving conflicts before they drag us into those kinds of conflicts.”

The Institute of Peach ecosystem also includes the left-wing National Endowment for Democracy (NED) and the left-wing Wilson Center [30% funded by taxpayers].

As for NED, a CIA cutout:

The National Endowment for Democracy (NED) has since at least 2021 failed to comply with transparency requirements regarding the more than $300 million of taxpayer funding it receives from the U.S. Department of State, potentially violating federal regulations under 22 CFR 67.4… pic.twitter.com/tWVxi8VlLJ — DOGE Derangement Syndrome_DDS (@DOGEDDS) February 2, 2025

The president wants these organizations reduced to their statutory functions.

DOGE had to enter with FBI agents and local police because they were blocked by staff and radical left protesters.

