Vicious criminal who brutally attacked an Asian woman in NYC was arrested

The black man who brutally beat up an Asian woman in front of a midtown hotel was out on lifetime parole for killing his own mother in 2002, authorities said Wednesday.

Brandon Elliot, 38, who lives in a nearby hotel that serves as a homeless shelter, was arrested early Wednesday.

He was charged with assault as a hate crime and attempted assault as a hate crime, and other charges, police said.

He was caught on video mercilessly punching and kicking the 65-year-old victim in front of an apartment building at 360 West 43rd Street around 11:40 a.m. Monday, yelling “F–k you, you don’t belong here,” according to cops and police sources.

Two hotel security guards who watched and did nothing were suspended.

Elliot served 17 years in prison for killing his mother.

