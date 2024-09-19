Victor Davis Hanson: Kamala Is a Soft Communist, Like Venezuela

In a recent interview with GBN News America, historian Victor Davis Hanson was asked if Kamala Harris is a communist.

QUESTION: The American media seems to be very biased in favor of Kamala; at least, Trump calls her comrade Kamala. Is Kamala a communist? Or is that Trump hyperbole?

VICTOR DAVIS HANSON: I don’t want to be evasive, but it depends on how you define communist. If you talk about Cold War totalitarianism, probably not. If you talk about soft communism or the increasing popularity of something like we see in Venezuela, which is authoritarian and communist or Marxist, probably so.

“And why do I say that? Because she has said she wants to cancel patents, she wants to confiscate guns; she wants to have a wealth tax that has never worked. She wants to tax unrealized income. She’s promised all these giveaways: amnesty, transgendered surgeries for illegal immigrants, for prisoners, forgiving – canceling illegally – student loans by executive fiat. So yeah, she’s a redistributionist in the Marxist mold.

“And Trump made a good point. Her father, who was on the same campus as I was, he’s a retired economics professor. But he’s a very well-known post-colonial Marxist. And I think she is, too.

In the remainder of this short clip, he explains equity, immigration, and why America is moving so far left, and what we can do to save ourselves.

Watch: