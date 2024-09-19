The Administrative State Begins to Unravel

The Supreme Court case of Loper Bright Enterprises v. Raimondo is beginning to unravel the administrative state, the underworld of bureaucrats who supply us with rules and regulations that are actually laws enacted without Congress’s approval.

The case struck down Chevron and will eventually gut the administrative state. Chevron v. Natural Resources Defense Council was overruled.

Chevron allowed unelected government bureaucrats to legislate from their offices with zero accountability. These bureaucrats were used illicitly by politicians, grabbing power from Congress. The Supreme Court turned it back over to the people. It takes power away from agencies that have overreached. When they do, they take power from the people, which is budding tyranny.

Dr. St. Onge gives examples of the unraveling of the administrative state. It has begun!

