California: Defending Democracy by Banning Parody

Christopher Kohls, who goes by “Mr Reagan” on X, created a parody of Kamala Harris (see clip below) using AI. Elon Musk pushed it without calling it a parody at first. It is now labeled as such. The clip is very clever and obvious parody. It features AI-generated clips mimicking Harris’ voice saying she’s the “ultimate diversity hire.”

An angry Gov. Gavin Newsom responded by passing what Sentinel would describe as an authoritarian law banning such videos. Mr. Kohls is suing.

Newsom signed laws targeting fraudulent campaign materials. Now, Kohls is suing, arguing the governor is trying to make computer-generated parody illegal and asserting that political satire is a “fundamental First Amendment Right.”

It is no secret Democrats no longer support the 1st Amendment and heartily dislike memes. They put a man in prison for a joke meme about Hillary and voting. He (Douglas Mackey) faced ten years in prison but served under a year, probably because of the blowback. Prosecutors wanted him in prison for years.

The suit, filed Tuesday in federal court, seeks permanent injunctions against the laws.

The left-wing media is presenting the act called Defending Democracy from Deepfake Deception Act in a deceptive manner. They claim it only requires labeling a parody as a parody. However, that is untrue.

This is an excerpt:

Parody is merely exaggeration for comic effect. This is the parody with a report:

