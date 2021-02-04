Newt goes Full Metal Jacket on CIA officer who wants to treat Americans like ISIS

Robert L. Grenier is a career Central Intelligence Agency officer who served as the agency’s top counter-terrorism official from 2004 to 2006. That should scare people. He said this week that as long as Donald Trump is a leader, he will inspire our society’s most violent elements. The structure must be removed, he said.

Grenier compared Trump supporters to al Qaida and wants to use the techniques we used in Afghanistan against the Trump supporters in this country.

Gingrich told Fox News host Laura Ingraham, “this is sick.”

Newt Gingrich sees these people as insane, adding, “this is not a debate, it’s not an ideological debate.”

Gingrich asked what kind of people want to put a fence around the Capital but not the border?

During the segment with Laura Ingraham, he described the “level of hate” that he finds “pathological.”

Pelosi and her crew hate traditional America. It is a war against all Americans who prefer traditional America, Ingraham added.

We have to stop treating this nonchalantly, Gingrich believes. Their ferocity is frightening, he concluded.

Watch:

