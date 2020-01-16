Victoria Toensing Slams ‘Liar’ Lev Parnas

Attorney Victoria Toensing slammed Rudy Giuliani associate Lev Parnas as a liar after comments he made last night on Rachel Maddow’s conspiracy show.

Referring to the MSNBC interview Parnas had with Rachel Maddow, Toensing declared he had “absolutely lied” about happenings in Ukraine that purport to show that Trump, Barr, and others knew exactly what was going on.

Parnas claimed a meeting was requested by Giuliani with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and that Toensing would participate. Though the president’s personal lawyer told the Daily Beast this week that the letter “confirms that my role throughout was as a defense lawyer for the President seeking exculpatory evidence.”

Toensing’s law firm said through a spokesperson that they knew nothing of the letter or Giuliani’s alleged outreach to the Ukraine president.

Last night on @maddow show @LevParnas absolutely lied. Joe and I never ever discussed Ukraine corruption with AG Barr. Not ever. Any discussion with AG was about our own client. Never about anything @RudyGiuliani was doing. — Victoria Toensing (@VicToensing) January 16, 2020

The Soviet-born Parnas is not a credible person. He’s looking for his get out of jail free card. He claimed the Attorney General knew, but his spokesperson said that was 100% false. In addition, he said Vice President Pence, reporter John Solomon, Toensing’s husband Joe di Genova, also knew.

Vice President Pence said about Parans, “I don’t know the guy.”

Democrat Adam Schiff loves to spread virtually any conspiracy theory or hoax about President Trump. There is almost no gutter accusation he won’t run with. So it’s really quite telling that when he was asked point blank if Lev Parnas is credible, he refused to answer. pic.twitter.com/4lv0zbwaKV — Matt Wolking (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@MattWolking) January 16, 2020