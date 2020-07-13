Portland Mayor won’t end the violence, blue cities won’t end the violence

By now, you have heard that nightly violence is destroying Portland. There is looting, graffiti, and occupation, every night. The Mayor will not end it, nor will the governor.

Last night, one of the Portland rioters was hit with a gas canister after he threw one at the U.S. Marshalls guarding the courthouse. He was taken to the hospital. The rioter was hurt and that upset the mayor. However, when the police officer was hit with a hammer by a rioter, the Mayor wasn’t visibly disturbed.

They were trying to burn down the courthouse at the time.

Mayor Ted Wheeler is Antifa, he is BLM, he is one with the rioters. He refuses — Democrats refuse — to end the violence while frustratingly turning around and blaming the police.

Wheeler wrote in a series of tweets about an investigation of the U.S. Marshalls:

A person was seriously injured in Portland last night. This should not have happened. I spoke with US Attorney Bill Williams about the injuries and learned that the U.S. Marshals Service will be conducting a full investigation.”

I am calling on the federal government to be thorough and transparent with their findings. I’m concerned that the actions of federal officers last night escalated, rather than de-escalated, already heightened tensions in our city.

We are now more than a month and a half into witnessing nightly violence on our streets. Portland continues to be used as a staging ground for violence night after night.

This is causing unprecedented harm to our communities, livelihoods, and Portlanders continue to fear for their safety. My main concern is this: that the continuing violence will lead to further injuries or even deaths.

Nobody in Portland wants to see that happen. That is why I put into place restrictions on the Portland Police Bureau, limiting the use of CS gas and LRAD to only life safety situations. Portland Police Chief Lovell knows my direction and expectation of the bureau:

to end the nightly violence as quickly and safely as possible. I am calling on the federal government to adhere to the same directives as our Portland Police Bureau when it comes to crowd control munitions.

I am also calling on our city, county and federal partners as well as our entire community to join me in our call to move our city forward in peace so that we can begin the necessary work of rebuilding, reforming, protecting our community from a global pandemic, and dismantling systemic racism. We must end this nightly violence in Portland. Lives are at stake.

When he says he wants the feds to do what the police are doing, he means to stand down and let the rioters riot.

As for ‘systemic racism,’ there is no ‘systemic racism’ and we have to put a stop to the lie. What does it even mean and how can it be measured? It’s meaningless. There are no laws that encourage racism. Those laws, by Democrats, are gone. There are some racist people who can be unfair and they must be addressed as they arise.

There is no such thing as systemic racism — all white people are racist — or white privilege — or you can’t be biased against whites. That is all utter nonsense. Call it out for what it is. Look at reality, not their imaginary world.

THE GAS CANISTER SCENE

This is the incident that fired up Wheeler. The rioter threw a canister at the police and they got one, less dangerous, back:

A person at the antifa/BLM Portland riot throws a gas canister at federal police. He is then hit by a less-lethal round, apparently in the face, immediately knocking him to the ground. Others carry him away and call for ambulance. Video by @TomasMorales_iv. pic.twitter.com/ungbjiMMUd — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) July 12, 2020

A person was seriously injured in Portland last night. This should not have happened. I spoke with US Attorney Bill Williams about the injuries and learned that the U.S. Marshals Service will be conducting a full investigation. — Mayor Ted Wheeler (@tedwheeler) July 13, 2020

THIS IS WHAT WHEELER SANCTIONS

An officer was hit in the head with a hammer and the mayor did nothing. Democrats will do nothing.

Following yesterday’s attack on law enforcement at the Portland federal courthouse where an officer was hit on the head w/a hammer, a more aggressive police presence was shown tonight. When they made an arrest, the person allegedly had a seizure. #antifa pic.twitter.com/GMKjO0oZB7 — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) July 12, 2020

They want to set the federal courthouse on fire…again!

Antifa rioters and people with shields try to move in closer to the entrance of the federal courthouse. They’re repelled by flashbangs and more. Rioters respond by throwing projectiles and glass bottles at police. Video by @livesmattershow: pic.twitter.com/LjMpngzsaP — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) July 12, 2020

Antifa are trying to set the federal courthouse on fire again. This is why federal law enforcement were deployed to protect it. Portland city officials would allow it to burn down to appease mob. #PortlandRiots pic.twitter.com/HTai3U7N4F — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) July 13, 2020

Obese woman says she is disabled as a reason for not following police orders at the Portland BLM/antifa riot. https://t.co/ZZOxFf4Snj — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) July 12, 2020

Antifa set the former Elk Fountain on fire again:

Antifa have set the former Portland elk fountain on fire again. Video by @livesmattershow pic.twitter.com/CR7EM8irIl — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) July 13, 2020

They destory everything because they have come to the conclusion that this is how to get Democrats elected. And they are probably correct.

Do they not use toilets in the anarchist paradise? https://t.co/Gs9fPxabts — Claire Lehmann (@clairlemon) July 13, 2020

Targeting journalists is sport for these people:

If you are “anti” facist, it follows that you support freedom of speech, a free press and the first amendment – however Antifa does not. They regularly target, intimidate & harass journalists, while also trying to control their image by intimidating protestors who film them. https://t.co/c9OD9aCBkC — Lara Logan (@laralogan) July 13, 2020

Attacking people for the heck of it:

Antifa take an older man’s bicycle and then sucker punch him at the Portland riot. pic.twitter.com/5Gux2iJiWB — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) July 13, 2020

Antifa harass and assault person filming them at the public gathering in Portland. On social media they have released names and photos of non-approved media & cameramen. Recently they beat & robbed a livestreamer. Video by @livesmattershow pic.twitter.com/ijqzf3Fwsu — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) July 13, 2020

When the firefighters show up, they are attacked. No police in sight.

As this fire continued to grow, firefighters responded. A rioter shot a ball bearing at them using a slingshot. There were no arrests. — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) July 13, 2020

Take them seriously. Where is Bill Barr as communists take over our cities?

Everyone needs to take these people seriously! lol https://t.co/MkXHC7mdVr — Rogan O’Handley 🇺🇸 (@DC_Draino) July 12, 2020