Video Exposes the Extent of the Fake News Aimed at the President

By
M. Dowling
-
1

The Daily Mail needs to be put on the lawsuit list the President is compiling. They reported that President Trump refuses to say if he has been tested for coronavirus and stormed out of a White House briefing on the crisis.

He strolled out of the room. Since then, he stated that he was not tested and sees it as unnecessary.

Speaker Pelosi was asked if the President should be tested and she went right to mental testing. She’s evil.

Here is another story that was 100% false, as the President’s spokesperson said. Gabriel Sherman is a far-left ideologue who has it in for Fox News and the administration.

PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...

1 COMMENT

  2. You cannot stop people from incorporating their evilness focused on bringing a president down especially when the world is wondering what will be next in this uncharted waters of the Corona virus. president Trump id trying to keep the US calm at this time and doesn’t need anyone to tell him , especially a Democrat to be tested for mental illness when their Super Doper candidate for President is the one who should be treated.

Leave a Reply