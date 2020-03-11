Video Exposes the Extent of the Fake News Aimed at the President

The Daily Mail needs to be put on the lawsuit list the President is compiling. They reported that President Trump refuses to say if he has been tested for coronavirus and stormed out of a White House briefing on the crisis.

He strolled out of the room. Since then, he stated that he was not tested and sees it as unnecessary.

After the GOP lunch, I asked Trump why he didn't get tested after interacting with Gaetz and Collins last week. Trump says: "I don't think we need to do it. I feel very good … I see no reason to do it." pic.twitter.com/3ewsQpoL4l — Manu Raju (@mkraju) March 10, 2020

Speaker Pelosi was asked if the President should be tested and she went right to mental testing. She’s evil.

Pelosi’s response to whether Trump should be tested for coronavirus was savage pic.twitter.com/70qBP2i2W5 — NowThis (@nowthisnews) March 10, 2020

Here is another story that was 100% false, as the President’s spokesperson said. Gabriel Sherman is a far-left ideologue who has it in for Fox News and the administration.

This is 100% fake news. @gabrielsherman did not reach out to me. False & sensational writing on this topic is irresponsible. POTUS has spent plenty of time w the press pool – simply ask ur colleagues. Nothing about your little college essay is funny or true & I want a retraction. https://t.co/tWEOuJw9Bm — Stephanie Grisham (@PressSec) March 9, 2020

.@PressSec: “This is absolutely not the time to be trying to scare people to gain political points or to get headlines.” pic.twitter.com/soFBDl8uqQ — The White House (@WhiteHouse) March 9, 2020