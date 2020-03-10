Joe Biden calls a custard shop manager a “smarta**”

Earlier we posted the clip of Joe Biden calling an auto worker a “horse’s ass” and telling him he’s “full of sh**” for truthfully stating that he — Joe — wants to take our guns. We almost forgot about it when Biden called a Custard Shop Manager a “smartass.” At least he didn’t call them a “dog-faced, pony soldier.” He saves that for young women.

WATCH: “You’re full of sh*t,” @JoeBiden tells a man who accused him of “actively trying to end our Second Amendment right.” “I support the Second Amendment,” Biden adds while vising under-construction auto plant in Detroit. @CBSNews pic.twitter.com/sueOSBaY9P — Bo Erickson CBS (@BoKnowsNews) March 10, 2020

I made the mistake of listening to The Five on satellite for about twenty seconds. Jesse Waters asked Juan Williams what people would say if President Trump made those comments to the auto worker and Juan said, he would then be “real.” About Biden, he complimented his straightforward personality. He really likes that. I turned the channel. It was twenty seconds too long.

BIDEN CALLS THE CUSTARD MANAGER A “SMARTASS”

Biden, who is running on bringing dignity to the White House, walked into the Kopp’s Frozen Custard shop for a cone. The manager told him that his dessert would be on the house if he lowered taxes.

“What do we owe you?” Biden said (in footage captured by WISN-TV now taken down).

“Don’t worry, it’s on us,” the manager replied. “Lower our taxes and we’ll call it [the custard] even.”

“Why don’t you say something nice instead of being a smartass all the time?” Biden said a few minutes later.

The custard manager felt Biden was angry but later Biden whispered he was kidding. We doubt that. The manager politely complimented Biden.

The clips of Biden cursing have all been taken off most of the social media and mainstream media. The LA Times clip is still up.

People who try to shove this dotty old man down our throats don’t care at all about the country, and they only care about themselves, their power, and their place in Washington.