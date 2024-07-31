Video of Killer Crooks Running Across the Roof in Plain Sight

The Fox News digital video below shows would-be assassin Thomas Crooks running across the AGR building in plain sight while Donald Trump was speaking. Maybe Secret Service missed him because they wanted Donald Trump shot.

A video from James Copenhaver, one of the victims critically wounded in the July 13 assassination attempt against former President Trump, shows a figure moving across the roof of the American Glass Research (AGR) building just minutes before gunfire rang out at Trump’s rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

In the video taken at 6:08 p.m. on July 13, the person appears on the roof of the building adjacent to where Trump is speaking and can be seen walking from the 1:00 second mark to about the 2:50 second mark.

Mr. Copenhaver is one of the victims shot by Crooks. He is now in a rehabilitation center recovering from his critical injury.

Killer Thomas Crooks began shooting three minutes later.

How is it possible to miss this guy climb up on the roof and run across it? Their answer is to cover it up!

One of the Sentinel readers wrote:

They

Created the Russia hoax to prevent Trump from winning

Impeached him twice in an attempt to remove him

Launched (2) Special Counsels against him

Tried to bankrupt him in NYC

Raided Mar-A-Lago and staged phony classified documents

Indicted him (4) times

Convicted him in a Kangaroo court

Stole an election from him……………………….. They wouldn’t let some goofball shoot him, would they??????

What are we supposed to think after hearing the Secret Service Director and Acting Director refusing to enlighten us? One thing is certain: they are covering up something.

It’s getting to the point where it would be much harder to believe they are this incompetent and didn’t deliberately put Donald Trump in danger.

