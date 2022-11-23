Video of Walmart Killer Andre Bing with His co-Workers

Another horrific mass killing, this time at a Virginia Walmart, and the manager was the murderer. And it happened right before the holidays. The left blamed Republicans and then ranted about guns. As usual, the horror that befell the victims wasn’t the top issue and people weren’t waiting for the facts.

Some colleagues who worked with the killer said he was nasty to a lot of people. New hires knew to stay away from him. He was described by employees as condescending and paranoid. The video below suggests he wasn’t insane. The gun didn’t do it, and he isn’t a Republican. So, what do we have left? We have the one thing the Left won’t admit exists — evil.

This man killed six people, one a 21-year-old girl, right before Thanksgiving. It’s evil.

The Story

A Walmart store manager, Andre Bing, 31, shot six co-workers dead in a “planned” break-room massacre. Chesapeake, Virginia, police officers found a “death list” of names next to his body.

Bing opened fire in the breakroom on Tuesday at 10:12 pm as the night team gathered for their shift.

He shot ten people in total before killing himself. Two of his victims were found dead in the breakroom with him.

One of his victims was found dead at the store entrance, and three others died in the hospital.

Another four people who were shot remain in the hospital today. Their status is unknown.

Among the victims was 22-year-old store worker Tyneka Johnson, who was named by her family on Tuesday.

Jalon Jones, 24, was injured in the shooting but survived and is now in the hospital.

Bing was carrying a list of colleagues’ names which police say was his list of targets.

The killer argued with many of his co-workers and had a “hostile” attitude.

“He was the manager to look out for because there was always something going on with him, just having an issue with someone,” one employee told ABC News.

“But I never expected it to get to this level.”

Donya Prioleau, who was in the break room when Bing entered and opened fire, claimed he “said a lot of disturbing things.”

She added to CNN: “[Bing] came in, shot three of my friends … Half of us didn’t believe it was real until some of us saw all the blood on the floor.”

Prioleau also described Bing as “condescending” and lacking “good communication skills” and said he was “quite mean to a lot of us.”

Another co-worker who had worked with Bing for three years said he was paranoid.

Shaundrayia Reese said, “He was always saying the government was watching him. He didn’t like social media, and he kept black tape on his phone camera.

“Everyone always thought something was wrong with him,” she told CNN.

Around 10 p.m. Tuesday, Tyler said, she and about 14 other employees were gathered in the break room before their shifts started when Bing started his attack.

“As soon as my team said, ‘All right, we have a light night tonight,’ I looked up, and my manager just opened the door, and he just opened fire,” Tyler told the outlet.

“He wasn’t aiming at anybody specifically. He just literally started shooting throughout the entire break room, and I watched multiple people just drop down to the floor, whether they were trying to duck for cover or they were hit.”

At one point, Bing looked “directly at” her and opened fire but “luckily missed” a direct shot to the head, she said.

“He didn’t say a word; he didn’t say anything at all,” she recalled.

One employee who had been in the breakroom got a bad feeling and left. Within a few minutes, the shooting started.

Bing shot ten people and killed himself.

