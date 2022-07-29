Video Proof Liz Cheney Lied About Trump Asking for Troops on J6

Liz Cheney blatantly lied to Bret Baier on Sunday, and there is a video to prove it. She will say anything, and the media has her back.

Fox News host Bret Baier asked Cheney about President Trump’s request for 20,000 National Guardsmen to help protect the Capitol if needed.

Cheney lied and said that former Assistant Secretary of Defense Chris Miller testified President Trump made no such request for troops. There is a video below to prove that is a lie.

How would it make her witch hunt committee look if Donald Trump offered troops and Democrats turned them down?

Watch:

Kash Patel and Chris Miller told Hannity they attended the meeting on January 4th, where President Trump requested the troops.

Miller said the meeting was about another national security issue, and Trump asked them to return. It was then the president mentioned making the 20,000 troops available.

That is the testimony Miller gave, and Cheney knew it. She doesn’t care. Lying is fine in her world. She lied, and no one will care. No one in the media will care.

Watch:

