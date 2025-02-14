Viktor Orban Warns of the Irreversible Danger of the Ukraine War

The influx of refugees into Europe threatens to undermine the continent’s Christian roots, and governments must control their borders before they can decide how many asylum seekers they can take, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said in a recent opinion piece for Germany’s Frankfurt Allgemeine Zeitung,

Orban said the people of Europe were at odds with most governments on the refugee crisis.

He said war decreases white Christians and drives mass immigration.

He regrets losing white European Christians. I think he used “white” because being “white” is no longer considered acceptable, and too many are too often calling for the elimination of white people.

The Wars Caused Our Current Demographic Issues

“In the First and Second World Wars, if I recall my studies accurately, we lost 50, some maybe 57 million people in Europe, and we Hungarians lost over 1.5 million in terms of the number of victims of the two wars. Mostly we are talking overwhelmingly about young men with families or almost families. So, Hungary has also lost 1.5 million young men in the last 100 years. They were all missing, and their children and grandchildren were all missing.

“If they had been born and had been able to lead a normal family life, Hungary would not have demographic problems today, and I don’t think Europe would have the same problems because 57 million grandparents and parents is a large number.

“And then there is the whole issue of migration. There is an empty space here where illegal migrants from the other side of the Mediterranean can come and settle because they are not enough white Christians here anymore.

“None of this would have happened. That is the problem. We have lost these people through war because, of course, war in Europe is primarily a clash between nations.”

He warned that the war in Ukraine is causing a demographic disaster, “one that Hungary already faced in World War I and World War II. So you can make clever arguments about strategic deterrence, but when war breaks out, their hands, legs, heads missing, there are women left widowed, there are children left orphaned. The worst case of this is happening in Ukraine; whole generations are lost from the life of a nation. There is a loss of vitality that a nation may not be able to recover from.

“And I think we are still suffering from our losses in the First World War, so the horror of war immediately comes to mind for us here in Hungary.

“Ukraine is another European civil war destroying the next generation. If we look at it from a distance, then every war in Europe is also a European civil war where we destroy each other, unlike other civilizations where there is no such war or where they do not exterminate each other, and their proportion on the globe increases and ours stagnate as a result of war.

“So, wars bring a very heavy economic burden on all of us in our everyday lives, pain because of family is lost, horror for families where young people have gone off to fight, and historically they do value what we call white Christian European civilization because it is ruining running out of strength. Because strength comes from people, not from technology.

“Every European war needs to be contained and stamped out. So that is why our first reflex as European leaders should not be to fight every war because conflicts can always break out. Of course, it should be that any armed conflict must not escalate. It must not spread; it must be contained; it must be declared a failure. It must be said that we politicians have failed because diplomats have lost the ability to control events.”

