The AP Is No Longer Allowed Into the Oval Office or Air Force One

President Trump banned the Associated Press from the Oval Office and Air Force One for refusing to recognize the Gulf of America. Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said the White House considers the refusal a lie.

White House Deputy Chief of Staff and Cabinet Secretary Taylor Budowich made the announcement:

The Associated Press continues to ignore the lawful geographic name change of the Gulf of America. This decision is not just divisive, but it also exposes the Associated Press’ commitment to misinformation. While their right to irresponsible and dishonest reporting is protected by the First Amendment, it does not ensure their privilege of unfettered access to limited spaces, like the Oval Office and Air Force One. Going forward, that space will now be opened up to the many thousands of reporters who have been barred from covering these intimate areas of the administration. Associated Press journalists and photographers will retain their credentials to the White House complex.

The Associated Press has long been corrupted. For example, they wouldn’t use the word “crisis” to describe the border, but they think being kept out of the Oval Office is a “crisis.”

They are very divisive. An example of that is when they decided to capitalize the ‘B” in black people and use a small “w” for white people. How divisive can you get?

The style manual is always their excuse. They are activists, not reporters.

Take a look at what the AP is up to behind the scenes: pic.twitter.com/J1W3yPK6IM — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) February 14, 2025

Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter Name Last name Email