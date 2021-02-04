Vindictive Dems voted to strip Rep. Greene of committee assignments

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene was stripped of her committee assignments today for comments she made or ‘liked’ on social media BEFORE SHE WAS IN CONGRESS. Clearly, Congress has no jurisdiction here, but that didn’t stop Democrats.

Republicans stood by Greene, not for some of her views, but for her rights in this case.

When are Democrats going to take Eric Swalwell’s assignment from him since he slept with a CCP spy for years? When are anti-Semitic, anti-American Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib going to be kicked off their assignments? How about violent Maxine?

This was just an effort to tie Republicans to the conspiracy theories Greene appears to follow.

The final vote:

Rep. Greene apologized for her comments and said she is not a 9/11 truther. She renounced conspiracy theories.

Related