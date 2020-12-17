Vindictive family want to ban Donald Trump from living at his own place, Mar-a-Lago

Anti-Trump neighbors of Mar-a-Lago, President Trump’s private club in Palm Beach, Fla., don’t want him to live in his summer White House.

It’s one family with a grievance against him who had a lawyer send a demand letter on Tuesday morning. It was sent to the President and the US Secret Service claiming Trump lost his legal right to live at Mar-a-Lago because of an agreement he signed in the early 1990s when he converted the estate from his private residence to a private club.

He is expected to make Mar-a-Lago his home after he leaves the White House.

A lawyer for the Mar-a-Lago neighbors says the town should notify Trump that he cannot use Mar-a-Lago as his residence. The neighbors are the DeMoss family, which runs an international missionary foundation.

They said he couldn’t make Mar-a-Lago a residence and a club.

Palm Beach has made no public attempt to prevent Trump from living at Mar-a-Lago or using it as his legal residence.

“There is no document or agreement in place that prohibits President Trump from using Mar-a-Lago as his residence,” said a Trump business organization spokesman who spoke on the condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to speak publicly about a legal issue.

Club members are banned from spending more than 21 days a year in the club’s guest suites and cannot stay there for any longer than seven consecutive days. Before the arrangement was sealed, a Trump attorney assured the town council in a public meeting that his client would not live at Mar-a-Lago.

The vindictive family said, “Palm Beach has many lovely estates for sale, and we are confident President Trump will find one which meets his needs.”

IT’S A POLITICAL BEEF

The family hates Trump.

In 2016, Mark DeMoss, the son of the late patriarch and insurance magnate Arthur DeMoss, resigned from the board of trustees at Liberty University after its then-head, Jerry Falwell Jr, endorsed Trump.

“Donald Trump is the only candidate who has dealt almost exclusively in the politics of personal insult,” DeMoss told the Washington Post. “The bullying tactics of personal insult have no defense—and certainly not for anyone who claims to be a follower of Christ.”

DeMoss was asked to step down from Liberty’s executive committee and soon resigned from the board. The issue is still a contentious one, and he is reluctant to speak about it. “I regret that publicly saying I thought Jerry’s public Presidential endorsement was a mistake could have possibly resulted in fracturing a forty-year relationship my family and I have had with Liberty,” he told the New Yorker.

Mark’s sister, Elizabeth DeMoss, publicly opposed Trump’s plan to build a dock at Mar-a-Lago. He has originally said he wouldn’t build one, but then things changed. He assumed the presidency, and the dock would have been an advantage for The Secret Service. The Town refused to allow the building of the dock.

