Bomb Threat at Rep. Greene’s Home Ends in a Woman’s Death

Another bomb threat victimized Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene and killed an innocent woman. Rome Police Department Chief Rodney Bailey received an email about a threat targeting her at home. It prompted a police and bomb squad response.

“Prior to officers arriving on scene to the congresswoman’s residence, a Rome Police Department officer who is a member of the Floyd County Bomb Squad was involved in a traffic accident,” a Rome Police Department spokesperson told Newsweek. “This accident, which resulted in the fatality of the other driver, is being handled by the Georgia State Patrol. The officer was not critically injured.”

The other driver, later identified as Tammie Pickelsimer, 66, died after she was taken to the hospital.

Republican Rep. Greene responded:

I’m heartsick right now. I was just informed that an innocent woman died today in an auto accident involving a member of the Rome Police bomb squad who was responding to the threat at my home.

My prayers are with Tammie Pickelsimer, her family, the officer who was injured, and the entire Rome Police Department.

These violent political threats have fatal consequences. It’s an undue strain on our law enforcement who must treat them seriously. The officer was responding to protect my life. And now, a woman has lost her life because of this despicable act.

The perpetrator of this crime has committed murder in our small community of Rome, Georgia.

The police shouldn’t have to respond to these threats and there should not be deaths caused at their hands.

I’m so thankful for everything the Rome Police Department does to protect our city and for putting their lives on the line to do it.

I’m sick to my stomach, but I’m also angry. This should have never happened and I pray it never happens again.

Watch:

The Rome Police Department’s Assistant Chief of Police received an email containing a bomb threat directed towards me. I’m so grateful to every member of the Rome Police Department for your swift and professional response in ensuring my safety. pic.twitter.com/JfJBSLBNIz — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (@RepMTG) December 9, 2024

The FBI is investigating.

