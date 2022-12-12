NATO Warns of War with Russia as Pentagon OKs Ukraine Drone Strikes Into Russia

On Friday, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg warned that a full-blown war might break out between NATO and Russia. He actually claimed they’re working to avoid it every day. NATO – the US – sends serious weaponry and cash to Ukraine constantly. Russia warned last week of nuclear war. If Russia feels they face an existential threat, it will use nuclear weapons. And the Pentagon just told Ukraine it could send drone strikes into Russia.

“If things go wrong, they can go horribly wrong,” NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said in remarks to Norwegian broadcaster NRK.

“It is a terrible war in Ukraine. It is also a war that can become a full-fledged war that spreads into a major war between NATO and Russia,” he said. “We are working on that every day to avoid that.”

Stoltenberg said: “I fear that the war in Ukraine will get out of control and spread into a major war between NATO and Russia.”

The Pentagon gave Ukraine its approval for drone strikes inside Russia. Drone strikes! Good to know.

One Twitter user asked if Mr. Stoltenberg was an idiot as well as a hypocrite.

The former Norwegian prime minister said he is “confident” that such an eventuality could be avoided, noting the build-up of NATO forces in Central Europe.

