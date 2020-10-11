Violence & Killing in Denver, 1 Dead (Warning, Graphic Video) Updated

Update: Police now believe a security guard — allegedly — killed the Trump supporter, not an Antifa-BLM agitator. Regardless, you don’t kill someone over Mace. Was the ‘guard’ actually Antifa? We don’t know yet.

There were two rallies in Denver today, a Patriot Rally in the Civic Center, organized by John Tiegen of El Paso, and a BLM-Antifa Soup Drive. Within an hour, one man was dead, and two others were under arrest.

It appears a communist Antifa shot or a hired guard of sorts killed a Trump supporter. The killer had a laser pointed at the Trump supporter before he killed him at point black range.

The last thing the victim saw was a laser pointed at him with no time to move:

Zoom. Enhance. The Denver shooter’s gun had a laser sight. You can see the reflection in the victim’s sunglasses. pic.twitter.com/SpybYv05g9 — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) October 11, 2020

BACKGROUND

The Patriots say the BLM, Antifa, and related Marxist associations are assaulting everything we love and cherish about this country.” They held a banner that said, ‘Socialism Sucks.’

It’s hard to argue with that.

On the other side, Eric Goodman was running a table with literature to get people to join the Colorado Socialist Revolution. “There’s amazing enthusiasm for socialism right now, especially among the younger people,” he said.

No doubt.

They claim, “We are fighting against racism, nationalism, misogyny, homophobia, transphobia, ableism, anti-Semitism, Islamophobia, the police, immigration-enforcement, imperialism, and all oppression and exploitation.”

Oddly, that’s what they are, and they do.

As the rallies got started, the two groups were shouting at each other, and police were standing by. One protester burned a thin-blue-line flag in front of the officers.

The right-leaning protesters were inside the amphitheater area while the left-leaning protestors were outside. Police were not letting anyone else into the amphitheater area, but by 3:30, the barrier appeared to be coming down.

An hour in, a man participating in the “Patriot Rally” sprayed mace at another man during an argument, and someone shot him with a handgun a close range. Ambulances responded to the scene. Police said Saturday afternoon that they were working on a homicide investigation.

One man is dead, and two are in custody.

We are at war, but only one side knows it, and only one side is fighting.

WARNING, GRAPHIC

The Antifa will get away with it if he did it — he’s just an ‘idea.’ The eyewitness said he saw two men arguing and pushing. The purported witness claims that he thought the police would step in but made no movement to break up the argument.

“One person was telling the other, ‘Go ahead, mace me, bro. Mace me! What are you gonna do? Why don’t you mace me?!’ More pushing. A burst of orange mace erupts and the BANG one single shot,” he wrote. “The larger man fell backward, and the shooter held his hands and gun (still in hands) up in the air. Police rush in, arrest the shooter, and surround the body on the ground. They then clear everyone out, and that’s when I left.”

This is very sobering. It’s dreadful.

THE STORY IN VIDEOS

Important context: man in “Black Guns Matter” shirt urges conservatives to mace him. “F*ck around and find out,” he says. Another man shoots the victim off screen during the altercation. pic.twitter.com/hzPC1gmQvO — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) October 11, 2020

The horror:

The moment someone opened fire on another person in Denver. pic.twitter.com/lvC3KAYKjE — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) October 10, 2020

A streamer explains what happened in this clip:

Minutes after the shooting, streamer gives his description of what he thinks he saw happen: https://t.co/OPaCZmLmS9 *AUDIO ON* (low volume) pic.twitter.com/QpDQzn62PK — ChesterBelloc (@GKCinspiredCSL) October 10, 2020

Antifa militants are now harassing police in Denver who are trying to control the situation where a man was just shot. pic.twitter.com/0fPRJ3cXyF — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) October 10, 2020

Correction: The headline was changed to reflect new information