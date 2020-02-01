Violent BlackLivesMatter, Pro-Palestinian, Antifa Dems Hit NYC Subways

New York City is 100% Democrat and these are their people. The Empire Report says “protesters” “rocked New York City.” Nothing from the rest of the Dem media yet, except for the NY Post. Take a look and you tell me if they are “protesters” or “rioters.”

A police-hating, pro-Palestinian, Black Lives Matter-associated group tweeted with the hashtag, “DecolonizeThisPlace.” They posted a video to Twitter on Tuesday calling for protesters to “f–k s–t up on J31” (Jan. 31).

“The streets are ours. The trains are ours. The walls are ours. This moment is ours. How will you and your crew build and f–k shit up for #FTP3 on #J31(THIS FRIDAY)? Issa mothaf–kin’ movement,” @decolonize_this tweeted on Jan. 28.

The Democrat-supported groups wanted to destroy property and hurt police officers until the subway fare is abolished. They are also angry that 500 new police officers were added to the subway. The communist Democrats went ahead and did what they said they would do, and were joined by Antifa, the fascist group trying to silence normal Americans.

New York City far-left group organizing direct action to “fuck shit up” on the transit system this Friday. https://t.co/lD7dA329QR — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) January 30, 2020

Few were arrested and those that were will be immediately released due to New York’s no-bail laws.

It’s communist Democrat Bill de Blasio’s city now.

The communists came through and did what they said they would do. They pretty much do what they want.

You should know that many of those who run with these people are gang members and foreign criminals.

VIDEOS SPEAK LOUDER

Watch: Hundreds of far-left activists, including antifa, swarmed New York City to demand the abolishment of transportation fares and law enforcement. The NYPD made numerous arrests. https://t.co/JWN5cL5XRN pic.twitter.com/f4F1NWLiMO — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) February 1, 2020

The anti-cop agitators causing havoc in our city tonight have made it clear that violence against cops is on their agenda. Weapons like this are being displayed on social media. ALL MEMBERS: REMAIN ALERT AND BACK EACH OTHER UP. pic.twitter.com/dpd25pZjWd — NYC PBA (@NYCPBA) January 31, 2020

Here is more vandalism that New Yorkers faced today from anti-police agitators. pic.twitter.com/qUvVnzsCDV — NYC PBA (@NYCPBA) February 1, 2020

Video recorded by @elaadeliahu shows a bearded white male cursing at police and then becoming offended when they move him to the side. pic.twitter.com/sROsLJp88d — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) January 31, 2020

Left-wing protestor arrested at Grand Central Station yells, "My dad works for the court!" as officers lead him away. https://t.co/G9EYcF17Xb — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) January 31, 2020

Four officers had to carry this masked protester, who refused to walk: pic.twitter.com/AE32l46CfP https://t.co/mNERpFpots — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) January 31, 2020

A group of the antifa and left-wing protesters have crowded onto the trains after jumping over the turn stalls. They shout, “FTP, f— the police” over and over. pic.twitter.com/GCWNu6CvIu — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) January 31, 2020

Far-left extremists destroyed at least one MTA ticket scanning machine by pouring super glue into the scanner yesterday. They also chain-locked emergency exit gates at numerous stations. #Antifa https://t.co/FZFMOQDEs1 — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) February 1, 2020

Listen: