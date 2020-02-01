Violent BlackLivesMatter, Pro-Palestinian, Antifa Dems Hit NYC Subways

By
M. Dowling
-
1
The Communist Democrats

New York City is 100% Democrat and these are their people. The Empire Report says “protesters” “rocked New York City.” Nothing from the rest of the Dem media yet, except for the NY Post. Take a look and you tell me if they are “protesters” or “rioters.”

A police-hating, pro-Palestinian, Black Lives Matter-associated group tweeted with the hashtag, “DecolonizeThisPlace.”  They posted a video to Twitter on Tuesday calling for protesters to “f–k s–t up on J31” (Jan. 31).

“The streets are ours. The trains are ours. The walls are ours. This moment is ours. How will you and your crew build and f–k shit up for #FTP3 on #J31(THIS FRIDAY)? Issa mothaf–kin’ movement,” @decolonize_this tweeted on Jan. 28.

The Democrat-supported groups wanted to destroy property and hurt police officers until the subway fare is abolished. They are also angry that 500 new police officers were added to the subway. The communist Democrats went ahead and did what they said they would do, and were joined by Antifa, the fascist group trying to silence normal Americans.

Few were arrested and those that were will be immediately released due to New York’s no-bail laws.

It’s communist Democrat Bill de Blasio’s city now.

The communists came through and did what they said they would do. They pretty much do what they want.

You should know that many of those who run with these people are gang members and foreign criminals.

VIDEOS SPEAK LOUDER

Listen:

