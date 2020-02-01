Virginia will prosecute & imprison their critics, cursing Is out!

The anti-gun state of Virginia plans to disarm the people and silence them, according to newly-proposed laws.

A bill put forth by the socialist rulers of Virginia criminalizes criticism of individual government officials.

The summary of HB1627, proposed by Delegate Jeffrey M. Bourne, reads:

Threats and harassment of certain officials and property; venue. Provides that certain crimes relating to threats and harassment may be prosecuted in the City of Richmond if the victim is the Governor, Governor-elect, Lieutenant Governor, Lieutenant Governor-elect, Attorney General, or Attorney General-elect, a member or employee of the General Assembly, a justice of the Supreme Court of Virginia, or a judge of the Court of Appeals of Virginia. In addition, threats to damage property may be prosecuted in the City of Richmond if the property is owned by the Commonwealth and located in the Capital District.

In other words, both the First and Second Amendments are under attack by the newly-ensconced Democrat socialists.

Can re-education camps be far behind?

In Thailand under lèse-majesté laws, a critic can be imprisoned for 3-15 years per word against the king. We know what they do to people in China and now Hong Kong. Turkey makes the verbal offenders disappear as does Russia.

Threats and harassment under HB1627 can include “vulgar language” in Virginia’s code 18.2.152.7:1:

If any person, with the intent to coerce, intimidate, or harass any person, shall use a computer or computer network to communicate obscene, vulgar, profane, lewd, lascivious, or indecent language, or make any suggestion or proposal of an obscene nature, or threaten any illegal or immoral act, he shall be guilty of a Class 1 misdemeanor.

Bourne’s bill proposes adding the following amendment:

A violation of this section may be prosecuted in the jurisdiction in which the communication was made or received or in the City of Richmond if the person subjected to the act is one of the following officials or employees of the Commonwealth: the Governor, Governor-elect, Lieutenant Governor, Lieutenant Governor-elect, Attorney General, or Attorney General-elect, a member or employee of the General Assembly, a justice of the Supreme Court of Virginia, or a judge of the Court of Appeals of Virginia.

Bourne’s Bill also changes the language of “he shall be guilty” to “he is guilty” of a Class 1 misdemeanor.

It sounds like the offender is PRESUMED guilty. Democrats don’t like the presumption of innocence or due process, as we know.

There currently is a petition to recall Governor Northam. So, what do the authoritarians do in the Virginia state congress? They begin work on another bill meant to keep them in power by changing the rules for a recall.

These people are fascists, and Democrats should hate them too.

Removal of public officers; petition requirements; signature requirements. Clarifies that the requirement that a petition for the removal of a public officer is signed under penalty of perjury applies only to the person or persons filing such petition with the circuit court. Registered voters signing the petition for purposes of reaching the required number of signatures shall not be required to sign under penalty of perjury. The bill also increases the required number of signatures to a number of registered voters in the locality equal to 25 percent, up from 10 percent, of the total number of votes cast at the last election for the office, and requires the signatures to be collected within a 60-day period.

THE ROAD TO TYRANNY

Between fraudulent redistricting and Michael Bloomberg’s funding, the authoritarians turned the state socialist. They can now ignore the populace.

This is tyranny.

They redistricted and poured money into Virginia to turn it the darkest blue, then they moved to disarm, next they silenced, and, finally, they will change the laws so they remain in power.

This path to tyranny is what we see happening throughout the country. It is happening in my state of New York. Only the multitudinous lunatics in New York City get the vote here.

Why do the liberals vote for these people? Wake up liberals!