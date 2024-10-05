Viral Video Exposes Common Core Math Dumbing Down America

Get your kids out of public school if you are in a blue state that offers Common Core math and other leftist ideology.

The video of this boy doing math, according to Democrat Common Core, has gone viral. It’s insane, and I’m an educator. Most of us tied to the Sentinel are teachers – normal teachers.

Here’s more:

THIS IS A MUST WATCH! If you need a laugh today then this video will make your day!! COMMON CORE MATH IS SO STUPID *RT so everyone can see how it’s pointless & dumb. pic.twitter.com/TkQL6XpvhL — Terrence K. Williams (@w_terrence) April 22, 2020