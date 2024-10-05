Viral Video Exposes Common Core Math Dumbing Down America

By
M DOWLING
-
2
25

Get your kids out of public school if you are in a blue state that offers Common Core math and other leftist ideology.

The video of this boy doing math, according to Democrat Common Core, has gone viral. It’s insane, and I’m an educator. Most of us tied to the Sentinel are teachers – normal teachers.

Here’s more:


PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

2 Comments
Most Voted
Newest Oldest
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz