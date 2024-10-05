Biden: Harris Was Integral to the Entire Agenda for 3.5 Years

We will never know if Joe deliberately tied Kamala Harris to his administration, but that is what he did. Democrats insist she is a new, fresh way forward. Kamala insists she is joy itself and will straighten out the mess she helped create. However, on Friday, Biden tied her closely to his entire administration and all his policies of the past three-and-a-half years.

After getting over the shock of Joe Biden attending a press conference on Friday, Biden was allowed to answer a few questions.

A reporter asked: There have been a number of crises that the country has been facing over the past several days with the hurricane port strike, with the situation in the Middle East. Can you talk about how your vice president, who is running for the presidency, has worked on these crises and what role she has played over the past several days?”

Biden responded by tying her to his administration in every way.

“Well, …I’m in constant contact with her. She’s aware we’re all singing from the same song sheet. She helped pass all the laws that are being employed now; she was a major player in everything we’ve done, including passage of legislation, which we were told we could never pass. And so, she’s been, and her staff is interlocked with mine in terms of all the things we’re doing.”

Watch:

Democrats: “Kamala Harris wasn’t President, you can’t blame her for the last 3.5 years.” Literally Joe Biden: “We’re singing from the same song sheet. She helped pass all the laws. She was a major player in everything we’ve done.” pic.twitter.com/SnvR2Yytq3 — David J Harris Jr (@DavidJHarrisJr) October 5, 2024



She plans to win in 32 days. Kamala offers no substance and no original thoughts. When her teleprompter goes out, so does she. She can giggle over anything and yell out.

Is Kamala capable of having an independent thought? Watch her turn into a bumbling mess the moment her teleprompter goes out pic.twitter.com/tPwhnCNumF — Travis (@Travis_4_Trump) October 5, 2024

Susan Rice Said Harris Was an Integral Architect and Executor of the Biden-Harris Agenda

“How important is it for her to find a way to differentiate herself from aspects of the Biden agenda? Maybe move the ball and put an emphasis on other things? How does she do that and still be loyal to the fact that she worked with Joe Biden?” Andrea Mitchell asked Susan Rice in August.

“I think it’s very important to remember that this has been the Biden-Harris agenda. Kamala Harris has been an integral architect and executor of the policies of the Biden-Harris administration,” Rice said.

“So, there will be important, as there should be, aspects of continuity in many policy areas. But of course, the vice president will outline her vision and where she sees opportunities to advance their collective agenda, the Biden-Harris collective agenda, and take it further forward. I think we all look forward to hearing that.

“But this notion that she somehow doesn’t deserve credit for and isn’t part of and wasn’t an integral architect of the Biden-Harris administration agenda is not only false, it’s frankly somewhat bizarre and offensive,” Rice said.

Watch: