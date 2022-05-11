Virginia AG Calls on Prosecutors to Charge Vile Protesters

Virginia Attorney General Miyares is calling on local prosecutors to charge Supreme Court protesters, The Epoch Times reports. They protested outside Justice Alitos’ house and were verbally abusive.

Virginia’s attorney general is calling on prosecutors to enforce a law that bars disruptions outside people’s homes after about 100 hundred protesters descended on the residence of Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito.

The screamers were outside Justice Alito’s home in Alexandria shouting, “%$@ Alito”.

IT’S ILLEGAL

A federal law that makes it illegal to attempt to “influence” federal officials and the outcome of a court case.”

Virginia Code also forbids gathering outside a person’s house “in a manner which disrupts or threatens to disrupt any individual’s right to tranquility in his home.”

The code “states that protesting in front of an individual’s private residence is a class 3 misdemeanor,” Victoria LaCivita, a spokeswoman for Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares, told The Epoch Times in an email.

“Under Virginia law, local Commonwealth’s Attorneys are responsible for prosecuting violations of this statute. Attorney General Miyares urges every Commonwealth’s Attorney to put their personal politics aside and enforce the law,” she added.

Antifa, Black Lives Matter, Shut Down DC, and The Revolutionary Communist Party, among other radical Left groups, are threatening, menacing, screaming, cursing, bullying the conservative Justices at their homes.

It’s understandable that they’d be afraid to start arresting people since it will make the crazies even crazier. But, it’s the only way to deal with bullies. Appeasement doesn’t work.

Look at how they are behaving:

The crowd has started to chant “abort the court.” Others are screaming “F Alito!” pic.twitter.com/9Y9AHjZEKp — Douglas Blair (@DouglasKBlair) May 10, 2022

These vulgar useful idiots are intimidating a Supreme Court Justice. Justice Alito is receiving death threats. This is our 3rd branch of government the Left is damaging. They are tearing down all our history, our institutions, our beliefs.

THE DESTRUCTION OF OUR JUSTICE SYSTEM

Not following the law destroys our justice system. Not prosecuting the radicals allows them to continue intimidating people.

13,600 people were arrested across the nation during the George Floyd riots. An organization called The Prosecution Project at George Mason University in Virginia kept track of how their cases were adjudicated.

Out of the 13,600 arrested, charged, and possible trial – 11. Charged and dismissed – 45. Guilty plea, on the part of the rioters, 109. Not guilty – 55. Total cases in the system out of 13,600 were 1,482, about 10%.

The people that were arrested were the very worst of the worst, not the people who didn’t throw bricks at the cops or set fires.

The 13,600 that they actually arrested, booked and imprisoned.

San Francisco arrested 127 protesters and none were prosecuted. In Brooklyn, NY, 83% of the worst cases were dismissed. In Minneapolis, only 800 were arrested and 95% were dismissed. On and on it goes.

Our justice system is a mess.

