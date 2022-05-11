This Is How Biden Will Curb Inflation — Raise Taxes

We’d be remiss if we didn’t further address Biden’s plan to curb inflation which he announced this morning. First of all, he explained that none of these economic problems are his fault. he thinks you’re stupid. Then he came out with his plan. It’s a pip.

Under Donald Trump, inflation ran a negligible 1.4%. Biden – in 16 months – brought us 10% inflation. He wants you to believe the pandemic and Putin did it, not his policies.

Biden began his presser on curbing inflation today not blaming his policies for inflation.

“But first, I want us to be crystal clear about the problem. There are two leading causes of inflation we’re seeing today,” he said. “The first cause of inflation is a once-in-a-century pandemic. And this year, we have a second cause, a second cause, Mr. Putin’s war in Ukraine. You saw, we saw in March that 60% of inflation that month was due to price increases at the pump for gasoline.”

Oh, and he blamed Republicans for not having a plan. Democrats control the House, the Senate, and the presidency.

The invasion was on February 24th and it didn’t affect the US in March. Even Obama’s former economists have made that clear.

Gas soared under Biden pre-Putin. The reason is that Biden attacked the fossil fuel industry with oppressive regulations, the cancelation of leases and the pipeline, and discouraging investment in the industry.

THE PLAN

Biden has a plan to bring inflation down.

“Americans have two potential paths forward. The first is my plan, the Democratic plan. Plan put forward by congressional Republicans is a second alternative. Here’s how each of us would tackle inflation. My plan is to lower employer, lower everyday costs for, everyday costs for hardworking Americans. And lower the deficit by asking large corporations and the wealthiest Americans to not engage in price gouging and to pay their fair share in taxes.”

So, he’s going to raise taxes and tell people not to gouge as a recession heads our way. the gouging idea is like asking murderers nicely to not kill anyone.

That’s it. That’s the plan. This is the solution to curb inflation.

The market knows Joe’s responsible for the disastrous economy:

Biden crushes small business. See the data on Small Cap stocks, Biden vs Trump. Cortes #ChalkTalk pic.twitter.com/SR8vtWSMUa — Steve Cortes (@CortesSteve) May 9, 2022

